Dubai, UAE – Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, announces a strategic partnership with ALPHA10X, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to further enhance its services across the region. As part of the agreement, Kearney will have access to ALPHA10X’s Nostradamus AI platform – an advanced tool providing enhanced predictive analytics and deep learning capabilities.

“This partnership with ALPHA10X is about integrating AI in a way that drives real, long-term value for our clients. By combining our global and regional consulting expertise with ALPHA10X’s advanced AI platform, we can continue to deliver solutions that are both innovative and practical to our clients in the region and beyond,” commented Rob Van Dale, Partner, Digital & Analytics lead at Kearney, Middle East & Africa.

ALPHA10X has been recognized as one of the leading AI start-ups in Europe, with its predictive intelligence platform Nostradamus designed to analyse datasets at scale with unparalleled speed, shaping knowledge by generating insights and foresight to empower informed decision-making. Kearney is globally renowned for its approach to consulting, with its people at its core, working collaboratively with clients to regenerate businesses.

Robert Marcus, Founder and CEO at, ALPHA10X added: "Our Nostradamus AI platform processes vast amounts of complex data in real time to deliver unique insights and accurate predictions. This partnership with Kearney marks a significant milestone for ALPHA10X, and we’re excited for our technology to be used as a catalyst for transformation in the consulting industry. We look forward to working closely with Kearney to raise the bar for consultancy services in the region."

About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been a trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we work alongside our clients to regenerate their businesses to create a future that works for everyone.

Learn more at www.kearney.com.

About ALPHA10X

ALPHA10X is a global leader in AI-driven predictive intelligence. Our Nostradamus platform aggregates and analyses vast amounts of private, structured and unstructured data shaping the knowledge and foresight that generates alpha and impact for investors, advisors and corporate decision-makers. Our team includes prominent business leaders, investors, scholars, and scientists. We connect the people, capital, and ideas that promise to solve the world’s greatest challenges. Learn more at www.alpha10x.com.