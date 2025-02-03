Collaborations with local dairy farms accounts for 75% of fresh milk production in Kuwait.

Kuwait City – Kuwait Dairy Company (KDCow), a trusted leader in Kuwait’s dairy industry for over 46 years, has introduced a comprehensive brand refresh under its new management. The updated identity features a modernized logo, redesigned packaging, and a fresh slogan: "Home of Fresh Milk", emphasizing KDCow’s commitment to quality, purity, and support for local farms.

“For decades, KDCow has been synonymous with natural, fresh, and locally sourced dairy products enjoyed by Kuwaiti families,” said Khaled Al-Hajeri, CEO of KDCow. “This brand refresh celebrates our legacy while charting a path for future growth and innovation. We remain steadfast in our mission to support local dairy farms, enhance food security, and promote the sustainability of Kuwait’s livestock.”

Supporting Local Dairy Farms in Kuwait

As the largest producer of fresh dairy products in Kuwait, KDCow partners with 37 local farms, sourcing fresh milk daily. These collaborations, which account for 75% of Kuwait’s fresh milk production, bolster the local economy while ensuring every product adheres to KDCow’s high standards for quality and freshness.

“Our partnerships with local farms are the backbone of our operations,” Al-Hajeri added. “We are proud to contribute to Kuwait’s agricultural sector and deliver dairy products that highlight the best of our nation’s resources. Each KDCow product reflects our commitment to the Kuwaiti community, reinforcing our position as the first choice for dairy in Kuwait.”

By leveraging these strong connections to local agriculture, KDCow enhances food security while crafting products with the freshest ingredients, adhering to the industry’s highest quality standards.

A Modern Look for a Trusted Name

KDCow’s refreshed brand identity features a sleek new logo that preserves its iconic blue and red colors while celebrating Kuwait’s heritage with bold Arabic typography. The updated packaging introduces a color-coded system for easy product identification, with the signature KDCow blue as the focal point.

Consumers will begin seeing the updated branding on supermarket shelves starting this February, providing a vibrant, modern look for a brand trusted across generations.

A Vision for Innovation and Sustainability

Looking ahead, KDCow is committed to investing in advanced technologies and expanding its product portfolio to meet evolving consumer preferences. The new tagline, "Home of Fresh Milk," reflects the company’s future-focused vision centered on innovation, sustainability, and an unwavering dedication to freshness and quality.

From daily essentials to premium offerings, KDCow continues to set new standards in Kuwait’s dairy sector, steadfastly supporting local agriculture while delivering superior products to its loyal customers.

About KDCow:

Kuwait Dairy Company (KDCow) is a leading provider of high-quality dairy products in Kuwait, committed to delivering freshness, innovation, and excellence. Established in 1978 with a focus on supporting local agriculture and providing sustainable food solutions, KDCow offers a wide range of products, including milk, yogurt, cheese, and other dairy essentials, trusted by households and businesses alike.

