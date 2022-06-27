Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Nahdi Medical Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain and leading healthcare provider, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Abdulaziz University. The signing ceremony took place at King Abdulaziz University with Prof. Hani Asfour, Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy at King Abdulaziz University and Mr. Samer Bokharee, Chief Human Resources Officer at Nahdi Medical Company.

Commenting on the partnership, Prof. Hani Asfour Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy at King Abdulaziz University said, “It is vital that as a community we acknowledge the integral role a pharmacist plays in providing therapeutic and advisory services to patients, especially amidst challenging times as the coronavirus pandemic. We are pleased to be partnering with Nahdi Medical Company, who are investing in preparing the nation's young men and women for the labor market, creating job opportunities, and raising the level of Saudization of this vital sector in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.”

Speaking at the signing, Samer Bokharee, Chief Human Resources Officer at Nahdi Medical Company commented, “With mutual objectives, this cooperation aims to nurture young ambitious Saudi pharmaceutical students at KAU and provide them an opportunity to develop their proficiencies through our training and recruitment programs. We believe every pharmacist plays a pivotal role in our industry, given that pharmacies are the first touch point for most Guests, and equipping future pharmacists with the right set of skills and knowledge in our continuous pursuit to add beats to the lives of our Guests. Nahdi remains committed to delivering intensive training workshops to students and has employed more than 600 Saudi students across the Kingdom. “

Bokharee explained that the Excellence program offered by Nahdi will provide future pharmacists with real-life career experiences and intensive training sessions at Nahdi’s community pharmacies under the supervision of certified trainers and pharmacists. The program is expected to attract more than a thousand coops this year, where applicants will have the chance to apply for full-time career opportunities at Nahdi once their training course is complete.

Post-graduates and academics from the college of pharmacy at King Abdulaziz University will be granted access to data from more than 1100 pharmacies across the kingdom as well as real-time interaction with more than 5 million guests per year.

It is noteworthy to mention that Nahdi Medical Company has partnered with more than 15 private and public universities across the Kingdom since 2008 with efforts directed towards shedding light on two focus areas of coop training and research which ultimately allows senior students to gain real world experience.

The strategic MoU underscores the spirit of industry-academic collaboration to enhance the authenticity of education, training and research as well as further the role of the Saudi youth in the economic development of the Kingdom.

