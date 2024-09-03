The experiential PR agency’s 14th year in business has seen it work with over 95 prestigious clients, both new and existing, introduce a range of employee-centric initiatives, and expand its reach across the globe

Katch has grown to a team of 35, expanded its portfolio to over 50 clients, achieved the highest client re-signing rate in the past year, and recorded a remarkable 174% profit growth in 2023

Dubai, UAE: Katch International, the dynamic independent communications and PR agency, has enjoyed an impressive last 12 months. Having just celebrated its 14th anniversary, marking over a decade of innovation, creativity, and accomplishment in the PR industry, the agency has recently been going from strength to strength. Founded in 2010 by Georgie Woollams, Katch has grown from its London roots to become a well-known name in the Middle East and beyond, consistently delivering tailored communication strategies and personalised service to a diverse array of clients.

Loyalty Programs, Profit Sharing, New Incentives, and more…

At the heart of Katch is a commitment to family values and a supportive, inclusive work environment. The agency’s diverse team, speaking nearly 15 different languages and hailing from all corners of the globe, brings a unique perspective to every project.

During a year of reflection on the values the agency should operate under, Katch launched several new initiatives aimed at enhancing employee satisfaction and client engagement. The agency’s introduction of a staff loyalty program has been a standout, rewarding long-term employees with a percentage of the company’s annual profit, ensuring that hard work and dedication are recognised and that the company’s successes are shared.

The employment structure at Katch International remains transparent, with a clear promotion system and regular employee evaluations that empower team members to advance their careers. Additionally, the agency has introduced a comprehensive range of incentives, including a unique maternity/paternity policy that provides new mothers with three months of paid leave followed by three months of work-from-home, and new fathers with one week of paternity leave followed by one month of work-from-home.

Client Retention and New Wins

Katch International has consistently achieved a high client retention rate, with a large proportion of clients re-signing every year, with its current portfolio standing at 59. This year has also seen significant international growth and the acquisition of several high-profile clients such as EL&N London, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi Resort, and VEO Fitness under the Emaar portfolio. One of the most notable new partnerships includes winning the prestigious Four Seasons brand as a client, for which Katch now handles PR across the GCC market with several notable properties in the UAE, the Maldives, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and many more destinations.

In the past 12 months, Katch has also worked on some of the most exciting live events, collaborating with Live Nation Middle East on several shows including for Trevor Noah, Dave Chappelle Scorpions, OneRepublic, and the inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, which was a sold-out success. The agency was instrumental in orchestrating the PR for Dubai’s first mega music festival, UNTOLD Festival Dubai as well, which was truly groundbreaking in the region.

The Founder of Katch International, Georgie Woollams, reflected on the journey to date, stating, “We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past 14 years. Our standing in the market hasn’t been earned overnight and it is all thanks to the dedication and creativity of our team, along with the enduring relationships we have built with our clients. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to many more years of innovation, growth, and doing things the Katch way.”

Looking Ahead

As Katch International celebrates its 14th anniversary, the agency looks to the future with a vision of continued growth and innovation. Continuously expanding, with plans to do business in more parts of Asia and the US shortly, Katch is poised to explore new markets and perfect its craft further.

Already taking significant strides in its global expansion, the agency opened its Saudi Arabia office earlier this year. This new office will enable Katch to even better serve its clients in the region, providing localised expertise and fostering closer relationships with key stakeholders. With this strategic expansion, Katch is well-positioned to enhance its presence and impact in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About Katch International:

Katch International is a communications agency that has been doing things its own way since 2011, with offices in London, Dubai, and Riyadh. The agency’s expertise includes Public Relations, Branding and Design, Social Media, Brand Consultancy, and Global Comms. Since its inception, the multi-faceted agency has worked across a multitude of fields ranging from hospitality and F&B to live events and real estate.

Having been in operation for over 13 years, Katch has had the chance to work with some of the biggest brands on the market including the likes of Rixos Hotels, Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Live Nation Middle East, Rove Hotels, Alpago Properties, Berkeley Group, Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF), wagamama, Atlantis The Royal, Atlantis The Palm, Banyan Tree Dubai, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons, and many others. They have created some of the most groundbreaking campaigns in the Middle East and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of PR and communications.

