Throughout 2024, Kaspersky participated in 95 independent tests and reviews, with its products being awarded first place 91 times and 92 TOP3 finishes, achieving the highest results among all competitors for the 12th time in a row. Kaspersky’s overall percentage of TOP3 places breaks the record with a score of 97%. Last year, Kaspersky passed the 1000-test milestone since TOP3 performance tracking began in 2013.

The TOP3 metric reflects how successful a vendor has been in independent comparative tests within a calendar year. The index is calculated based on the total number of tests a vendor participated in and the number of TOP3 positions it took, reflecting comprehensive assessment of the efficiency of vendor’s cyber security solutions for businesses and consumers. The TOP3 metric consists of assessments from respected independent test labs, such as AV-Comparatives, AV-TEST, SE Labs and others.

In 2024, Kaspersky consumer and corporate solutions received numerous awards from various industrial test organizations. Being honored with the “Product of the Year” Award in 2023, this year Kaspersky Standard, the primary Kaspersky Consumer Portfolio plan, proved its quality receiving the annual “Top-Rated Product” Award by AV-Comparatives scoring high results across the whole series of consumer product tests. The product participated and demonstrated outstanding performance in seven multi-aspect tests, which included Real-World Protection tests, Performance Tests, Malware Protection Tests, and Advanced Threat Protection Test, receiving Awards of Gold\Silver\Bronze levels in specific categories.

Furthermore, Kaspersky Premium for Windows finished TOP1 cyber security vendor out of 15 participants in AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing test. Kaspersky Premium received Anti-Phishing Certification, taking the first place in the phishing detection rate with zero false positives.

When it came to the corporate solutions, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business (KESB) showed 100% defense against LSASS-attacks (Local Security Authority Subsystem Service), successfully passing all 15 AV-Comparatives test-cases. The product was also approved by testing lab for Process Injection protection. Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert (KEDRE) was highly recognized by the institute for achieving a 100% cumulative Active Response rate and was certified and awarded with a "Strategic Leader" title for the third time in a row.

Last year was especially remarkable for Kaspersky as it received nine “BEST 2024” annual awards from AV-TEST. Kaspersky Plus was awarded the Best Protection and Best Usability Awards for Consumer Users, while Kaspersky Premium was honored with the Best MacOS Security Award. In the business segment, AV-TEST recognized the Kaspersky Small Office Security (KSOS) and Endpoint Security for Business with the Best Protection, Best Advanced Protection and Best Usability Awards for Corporate Users.

In addition to these accolades, in 2024, Kaspersky Plus (starting in Q4 2024, Kaspersky Premium), KESB and KSOS also achieved the highest Total Accuracy Rating (TAR) scores in points across all four quarterly tests conducted by SE Labs. These products received the maximum available points, corresponding to 100% defense against general and targeted attacks with no false positives. For extraordinary performance Kaspersky Plus was also given the Best Home Anti-Malware 2024 Award.

The 2024 became another successful year in the history of the TOP3 metric measurements. Since 2013 Kaspersky has participated in more than 1000 independent tests, taking 871 TOP3 places, setting the highest score among all competitors.

“This is the 12th time Kaspersky has successfully demonstrated the highest test results in the whole industry, and remains the most tested and the most awarded among all the security leaders. By repeatedly taking a leading position in TOP3 metrics Kaspersky shows a willingness to set higher standards and a commitment to the security of every aspect of digital life. It’s a great honor to receive another confirmation of company’s outstanding performance and upscale protection that we are committed to providing for businesses and consumers across the globe,” comments Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky.

