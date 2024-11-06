As a firm advocate for a collaborative approach to combatting cybercrime, Kaspersky has contributed to INTERPOL’s global Operation Synergia II aimed at disrupting cyberthreats such as targeted phishing, ransomware, and information stealers. The joint effort brought together private sector partners and law enforcement agencies from 95 INTERPOL member countries, resulting in the identification of over 100 suspects, with 41 of them being arrested.

The current initiative is a continuation of INTERPOL’s Operation Synergia, which took place from September to November 2023 and focused on the disruption of malicious infrastructure involved in phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks. Kaspersky supported the operation by sharing data on malicious infrastructure identified worldwide.

Built on the triumphs of its previous edition, Operation Synergia II ran from April to August 2024, spanning countries in Europe, Africa, and the APAC region. As a result, approximately 30,000 suspicious IP addresses and servers linked to cyberthreats were identified, with more than 75% successfully taken down. Additionally, law enforcers seized 59 servers and 43 electronic devices, including laptops, mobile phones, and hard disks involved in cybercriminal activities.

Kaspersky has contributed to the operation by sharing information on malicious command and control servers, malware servers, and infected hosts relating to the distribution of IoT malware across multiple countries. Besides that, data associated with botnets was shared with INTERPOL.

Operation Synergia II highlights:

Hong Kong (China) - Police supported the operation by taking 1,037 servers linked to malicious services offline.

- Police supported the operation by taking 1,037 servers linked to malicious services offline. Mongolia - Investigations included 21 house searches, the seizure of one server and the identification of 93 individuals with links to illegal cyber activities.

- Investigations included 21 house searches, the seizure of one server and the identification of 93 individuals with links to illegal cyber activities. Macau (China) - Police took 291 servers offline.

- Police took 291 servers offline. Madagascar - Authorities identified 11 individuals with links to malicious servers and seized 11 electronic devices for further investigation

- Authorities identified 11 individuals with links to malicious servers and seized 11 electronic devices for further investigation Estonia – Police seized more than 80GB of server data and authorities are now working with INTERPOL to conduct further analysis of data linked to phishing and banking malware.

Neal Jetton, INTERPOL’s Director of the Cybercrime Directorate, said: “The global nature of cybercrime requires a global response which is evident by the support member countries provided to Operation Synergia II. Together, we’ve not only dismantled malicious infrastructure, but also prevented hundreds of thousands of potential victims from falling prey to cybercrime. INTERPOL is proud to bring together a diverse team of member countries to fight this ever-evolving threat and make our world a safer place.”



“Kaspersky appreciates the opportunity to contribute to multi-stakeholder efforts aimed at combating cross border cybercrime,” commented Yuliya Shlychkova, Vice-President of Public Affairs at Kaspersky. “The collaboration between private companies and law enforcement not only strengthens the cyber defenses of the nations involved but also plays a crucial role in bolstering global cyber resilience. Together, through this partnership, we are elevating cybersecurity standards and establishing a blueprint for a more secure digital landscape on a global scale.”

Kaspersky has been an active contributor to INTERPOL’s operations: just recently the company contributed to tackling fraudulent schemes surrounding the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Kaspersky’s cooperation with international law enforcement agencies underscores its commitment to combatting cyberthreats collaboratively and responsibly. Through partnerships like these, Kaspersky continues to innovate and evolve its cybersecurity solutions, ensuring proactive protection against evolving cyber risks, and contributing to a safer digital future for all.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.