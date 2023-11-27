Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, Kaspersky Small Office Security and Kaspersky Standard passed the regular Advanced Threat Protection assessments held by AV-TEST. In the testing, all three products demonstrated complete protection against ransomware in 10 different real-life attack scenarios.

In 2022, Kaspersky solutions detected over 74.2 million attempted ransomware attacks which was 20% more than in 2021. Although law enforcement agencies globally have succeeded in disrupting APT groups such as HIVE and Emotet, malware and malicious code created by the threat actors remain in circulation. As a result, other groups can now modify the rogue code to develop new malware, making it more sophisticated and better targeted.

In August 2023, AV-TEST examined 33 corporate and customer cybersecurity products in 10 real-life scenarios including five ransomware and five data stealer attacks. The test was made even more complicated for vendors because some malware samples were written in the Rust programming language. Rust gives attackers an advantage of high processing speed, as well as a possibility to perform multiple operations in parallel and evade statistical analysis of many malware detection systems.

Three Kaspersky products – Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business and Kaspersky Small Office Security for corporate users, and Kaspersky Standard for consumers were examined in the test. They gained 30 out of possible 30 points and earned the certificates: “Advanced Approved Endpoint Protection” for business security solutions and “Advanced Certified” for consumer product.

Kaspersky solutions constantly prove their anti-ransomware effectiveness. This year, for example, in February, April and June Advanced Threat Protection tests by AV-TEST Kaspersky received perfect scores. Previously, Kaspersky also demonstrated the highest quality of protection against complex threats in various tests in February, April, August, October and December of 2022, November of 2021, as well as in the complex research in June-August 2021.

“In 10 scenarios of the August test round, the attackers deployed a variety of techniques, such as DNS TXT Record, encrypted connections, spearphishing attachment and others. They also used the Rust programming language to test the ability of cybersecurity solutions to immediately detect targeted malware and promptly defend the system from it. All Kaspersky products have shown outstanding results in the assessment once again. And it's good to see their products regularly prove 100 percent effectiveness by their flawless performance”, says Maik Morgenstern, CTO, AV-TEST.

“Ransomware attacks continue to be a global challenge and an actual threat to everyone from consumers and small businesses to multi-national corporations. Protection against this threat requires a complex cybersecurity approach which cannot be built without the strong foundation of endpoint protection. And we are proud to see once again that our solutions Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, Kaspersky Small Office Security and Kaspersky Standard have proven their 100 percent effectiveness against ransomware in Advanced Threat Protection Test by AV-Test institute”, comments Vladimir Kuskov, Head of Anti-Malware Research at Kaspersky.

