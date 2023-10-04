Kaspersky is launching Academy Alliance, its new partnership program for higher education institutions. The alliance aims to integrate the company’s renowned cybersecurity expertise and Kaspersky’s latest technologies into teaching, providing two types of liaising with universities.

To encourage young people to enter cybersecurity careers and prepare them for real-life cybersecurity tasks, Kaspersky has shared its practical experience with students from almost 200 universities worldwide. A contribution to education is a part of the company’s mission and an input into building a safer world and a prosperous society. For over a decade Kaspersky has worked closely with higher education institutions, sharing know-how with students, organizing contests, conferences and providing internship opportunities.

The new program is designed to strengthen these relationships, providing a new framework for cooperation. Kaspersky Academy Alliance offers two types of membership: associate and advanced ones. Both are suitable for higher education institutions which have Informatics, Applied Informatics or Computer Science training programs in their portfolio, training over 400 undergraduates and specialists, and over 50 master’s students annually. The advanced option, meanwhile, has an extra requirement for the organizations to provide trainings on Information security for at least 50 students.

Kaspersky Academy Alliance is an all-inclusive solution intended to help universities educate cybersecurity specialists prepared for today’s challenges. Kaspersky’s experts are also convinced that the program will strengthen the educational element of IT staff training in general.

“Kaspersky Academy Alliance consolidates our decades-long partnership experience with universities worldwide,” comments Maria Gritsan, Director at Kaspersky Academy. “The program incorporates our deep insights on the needs of universities, and understanding of the most effective educational formats. At Kaspersky we are convinced, that education is one of the main drivers of secure future we are striving to build, while paying special attention to social projects.”

Kaspersky Academy Alliance is a part of the company’s commitment to developing cybersecurity skills and knowledge worldwide. The company has signed agreements with universities and academic institutions in 42 countries. The program is designed to increase the number of participants, involving new members who are ready to spread the word on cybersecurity technologies and enhance students’ academic outcomes. To become a member of Alliance please contact Kaspersky Academy Alliance.

