Insight Story, the audio series about emerging tech from Kaspersky, returns for a second season. The project is aimed at empowering business leaders by helping them to make the right decisions about tech investment. The series provide insights and comments from global tech leaders, including advice on keeping enterprises secure from cyberthreats from Dr. Amin Hasbini, Head of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team for the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa region. Among the topics discussed in new episodes are generative AI, the industrial internet of things (IIoT), and AI ethics.

Digital transformation is an established part of business, but according to a recent survey by Boston Consulting Group, about 60% of companies plan to increase investments in digital transformation in 2023 to develop new business models and achieve greater sustainability. To make the right choices between disruptive technologies, businesses need to navigate emerging tech trends.

In each episode of the Insight Story podcast, listeners hear from experts from around the world who share their thoughts and real-world experience to help leaders make the right choices about tech trends. The podcast new episodes will shed light on the most pressing technologies for businesses today: generative AI, the industrial IoT, quantum computing, digital sovereignty, tech return on investment and AI ethics.

The series host is Susi O’Neill, Editor-in-Chief for Secure Futures, Kaspersky’s digital magazine for business leaders.

She says: “Insight Story season 1 was a fantastic voyage into the latest tech trends, with experts from all around the world telling us what to do, and what not to do, to stay ahead of tech trends. Season 2 is gearing up to deliver even more insights and help business executives, in an upbeat and engaging way through podcasts, that can really help them succeed.”

Susi is joined by Doll-E, the show’s ‘virtual assistant,’ introducing listeners who may have limited knowledge of the technology. Each episode also features Dr. Amin Hasbini, Head of META Unit, GReAT, who gives tailored advice on keeping enterprises secure from cyberthreats.

Insight Story is available now on all major podcast channels, including Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts and others. The full list of channels is available here.

The Insight Story season 2 episodes will launch fortnightly from October 11 to December 15:

Episode 1: What can generative AI do for your business?

Episode 2: How can you safely get the benefits of the Industrial Internet of Things?

Episode 3: How do you get the best return on your tech investment?

Episode 4: What do you need to know to use AI ethically?

Episode 5: What is digital sovereignty and why does it matter to your business?

Episode 6: How will quantum computing change the world?

Articles from the series will be published on Secure Futures.

The Insight Story season 1 was launched in March 2023 and attracted 30,000 listeners.

Other Kaspersky audio series include the Webby Honoree-awarded documentary Fast Forward by Tomorrow Unlocked about past and future tech trends and Kaspersky Transatlantic, the brand’s long-running podcast for cybersecurity perspectives on tech news.

