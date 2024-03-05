Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Taraf and KARL LAGERFELD have unveiled an exclusive residential community of villas that marks a groundbreaking collaboration, seamlessly blending each partner's unique vision.

Through a meticulous interplay of premium materials, water features, and artistic architectural designs, this exceptional community creates an environment that truly captivates the senses. This community development showcases a unique blend of luxury with creativity to redefine sophisticated living.

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, Taraf’s parent company, says: “This is an unprecedented venture that marries Taraf’s commitment to luxury and innovation with the unparalleled design prowess of Karl Lagerfeld. We’re thrilled with this collaboration, which goes beyond creating exclusive villas. It is crafting experiences and spaces that epitomise elegance and sophistication. Our mission at Taraf is to push the boundaries of what's possible, and with these KARL LAGERFELD-designed villas, we are proud to bring this extraordinary vision to life, offering our clients not just a residence, but a masterpiece of design and luxury."

“Karl was deeply fascinated and inspired by architecture,” says Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of KARL LAGERFELD. “Now his passion for innovative design lives on through this incredible property in Dubai, where history and modernity converge. Celebrating this duality, homeowners and investors have an exclusive opportunity to access Karl’s unique vision of luxury living, with a new way to explore and experience his world.”

Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's fascination with the 18th century, a period marked by intellectual curiosity and creative passion, the KARL LAGERFELD X TARAF project mirrors the discerning elegance of KARL LAGERFELD's (also referred to as the Maison) façade of the headquarters at 21 Rue St Guillaume, Saint-Germain-des-Pres, Paris. The remarkable residence was meticulously selected by Karl himself in the centre of his favourite neighbourhood on the scenic left bank.

Blending fashion and design, a runway is a part of the architectural tapestry seamlessly connecting the villas, to the clubhouse and the luxurious surroundings, whilst highlighting the alluring Burj Khalifa views.

Comprising 51 residences each of which feature 5 to 7 bedrooms, property sizes range from 721 square metres (sqm) to 1790 sqm. Residents have the opportunity to personalise their properties by choosing between two distinct design options for the facade: Soft Modern and Urban Modern. Each facade is married with the grand entrance, reminiscent of the Maison’s 18th-century charms, guiding residents towards a spiralling staircase, while sunlight reflections from the swimming pool illuminate striking feature windows.

Dubai's year-round sunshine is a vital ingredient for continuing the indulgence at the Community Clubhouse. Residents can access all areas of the Parisian-inspired interiors featuring parquet, and marble. Choose to relax in the spacious entertainment spaces and lounges furnished with exclusive pieces from KARL LAGERFELD MAISON, or while away the hours reading in the library inspired by Karl’s deep passion for books and reading. The wellness deck allows for relaxation with views of Dubai’s panoramic skyline. Residents can work out, swim in the pool, and enjoy access to a private aqua-blue crystal lagoon. Luscious green areas inspire casual strolls, bringing nature to the doorstep.

As the latest addition to Taraf’s budding portfolio, The KARL LAGERFELD X TARAF project embodies not just a place to reside, but a complete lifestyle.

Strategically positioned in Meydan, the luxurious property offers easy access to the airport and the heart of the bustling city, whilst remaining exclusively secluded.

The KARL LAGERFELD X TARAF project also epitomises Dubai's commitment to the city’s visionary goals for 2030 and beyond, including the UAE Centennial 2071 and Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, contributing significantly towards shaping Dubai into a world-leading metropolis.

Taraf is focused on the luxury real estate sector and has projects in the pipeline located in the most sought-after areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The developer has launched five properties since its launch in 2023, starting with the luxury residential property Luce on Palm Jumeirah, Terrazzo Residences in JVC, and upcoming properties including Terra Golf Collection and Cello.

The development will be KARL LAGERFELD’S fourth branded residential property project in the world and the first in the Middle East. It’s the latest addition to the Maison’s growing real estate portfolio, joining KARL LAGERFELD VILLAS in Marbella, a luxury project in central Lisbon and branded residences in Melaka, Malaysia. The portfolio also includes The KARL LAGERFELD, a hotel in Macau.

ABOUT KARL LAGERFELD

The House of KARL LAGERFELD shares the iconic vision and design aesthetic of its founder, Karl Lagerfeld, fused with a contemporary, forward-looking spirit. The brand celebrates his colossal legacy and breathes his passion, intuition and inexhaustible creativity into the core of its DNA.

Featuring Parisian-inspired classics with a rock-chic attitude, the brand portfolio includes ready-to-wear for women, men and kids, plus KARL LAGERFELD JEANS, bags, small leather goods, footwear, fragrances and eyewear. Additional categories include the KARL LAGERFELD MAISON furniture collection and international hospitality projects. The Maison’s creative vision is led by Design Director Hun Kim; other members of the KARL family are Brand Ambassador and Product Consultant Sebastien Jondeau, and Sustainability Ambassador Amber Valletta, amongst others.

KARL LAGERFELD connects with consumers at more than 200 stores worldwide — including premium wholesale and franchise partners — with key locations in Paris, London, Munich, Dubai and Shanghai. The brand has a robust digital presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and its KARL.COM flagship.

In 2019, KARL LAGERFELD joined the Fashion Pact, a global sustainability initiative seeking to transform the fashion industry through objectives in three areas: climate, biodiversity and ocean protection.

ABOUT TARAF

Taraf is a property developer that will deliver prime residential spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic and prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf’s attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group’s efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond. Website: https://www.tarafholding.com/

ABOUT YAS HOLDING

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio spanning multiple sectors and more than 50 operating subsidiaries. Active in sectors as diverse as healthcare, agriculture, food, technology, education, real estate, and aviation. Our breadth of scope is underpinned and strengthened by our commitment to the provision of high-value, high-quality products, and services. Yas Holding’s diverse companies operate throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Website: https://yasholding.ae/

