Dubai, UAE – Karcher Middle East & Africa (MEA), the global leader in cleaning technology & solutions, and AA Group Syria, a prominent regional business house, today announced the formalization of a strategic partnership aimed at significantly enhancing the distribution and service of Karcher products throughout the Syrian market.

This represents a key moment in Karcher MEA's regional growth strategy. It effectively leverages AA Group’s extensive local expertise and robust network to ensure professional customers in Syria have access to world-class cleaning solutions backed by reliable aftersales support.

The partnership agreement was officially signed during a dedicated ceremony in the presence of Joe Lahoud, President of Karcher MEA Region, alongside Karim Ayoub Agha, CEO and Board member of AA Group. The ceremony underscored the shared commitment of both organizations to market development, dedication to superior customer service, and the potential for substantial long-term collaborative growth.

A flagship showroom is scheduled to debut in Damascus in late 2025. This flagship location serves as the cornerstone of a nationwide expansion strategy, with subsequent facilities planned for Aleppo, Latakia, and Homs. This phased rollout underscores a shared commitment to providing Syrian customers with unparalleled accessibility and technical expertise.

Commenting on the agreement, Joe Lahoud said "Our partnership with AA Group is a pivotal move that strongly aligns with our commitment to expanding our footprint across the Levant region and bringing our innovative cleaning technology closer to our customers. AA Group's strong reputation, robust network, and commitment to excellence make them the ideal partner to represent the Karcher brand in Syria and ensure our customers receive an unparalleled level of service and support."

Karim Ayoub Agha shared an equally positive outlook: "We are honored and excited to enter this strategic alliance with Karcher MEA Region, a true global benchmark in cleaning technology. This partnership allows us to diversify our portfolio with high-quality, sustainable solutions and support the ongoing development of the Syrian market by providing businesses and professionals with the best cleaning tools to maintain hygiene and efficiency. We are confident this collaboration will be mutually beneficial and drive significant growth.

This initiative will initially focus on key public institutions and major service sectors across Syria, to support the upkeep of vital sites, facilities, and public infrastructure. In parallel, the company will actively engage large hotels and hospitality groups, industrial zones and factories, and major construction and infrastructure firms, ensuring that high standards of cleanliness and maintenance are delivered where they matter most for the country’s recovery and future growth.

About Karcher Middle East and Africa

Karcher is the world's leading provider of cleaning technology. The family-owned enterprise employs 16,000 people in 82 countries and 160 subsidiaries. More than 50,000 service centres in all countries ensure continuous and comprehensive supplies to customers all over the world. In 2023, Karcher achieved the highest sales in its history with 3.294 billion euros. The Middle East & Africa subsidiary opened its doors in 1998 and handles 68 countries from its headquarter located in Jebel Ali, Dubai. The Karcher product range includes high-pressure cleaners, vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, municipality sweepers & sweepers, scrubber driers, vehicle washing bays, dry ice blasters, watering systems and drinking water dispensers.

About AA Group Syria

Ayoub Agha Investments (AAI) is a premier international conglomerate and family-owned investment firm with a distinguished 50-year track record of building global partnerships. Headquartered with a significant presence across Syria, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom, the Group has successfully delivered over 700 projects spanning civil infrastructure, luxury real estate, and industrial developments. In Syria, AAI operates through its primary entity, Sendos, which has been a pillar of the regional market since 2009. Sendos leverages AAI’s extensive local network and market intelligence to deliver complex, multi-faceted projects most notably "The Address," a landmark $100M+ luxury residential development in Ya’afour. With a global tenant portfolio that includes diplomatic missions and Fortune 500 companies, AAI remains committed to driving regional economic recovery by bridging world-class innovation with local expertise.