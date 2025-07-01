KAPSARC introduces new brand, reflecting its evolution into a trusted advisory think tank locally and globally.

The new visual identity retains the original logo artwork, now refined with a cleaner and more modern design and a new color palette using emerald green for the icon and graphite gray for the text.

Emerald green represents wisdom, foresight, and sustainability, while graphite gray reflects clarity, communication, and a material critical to the energy transition, together highlighting KAPSARC’s role in informing data-driven policy toward a net-zero future.

Riyadh: KAPSARC has unveiled its first brand refresh since its official launch in 2016, marking a significant milestone in the Center’s strategic growth as an advisory think tank committed to advancing Saudi Arabia’s energy sector and informing global policies through evidence-based advice and applied research.

The core logo has been retained for continuity and institutional recognition but refined for a bolder, more contemporary appearance. The new color palette, prominently featuring emerald green and graphite gray, conveys meanings deeply aligned with the Center’s mission.

Emerald green represents wisdom, foresight, and sustainability, reinforcing KAPSARC’s dedication to rigorous data and insightful analysis. It also symbolizes prosperity and growth, highlighting the Center’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. Furthermore, the color reflects Saudi Arabia’s cultural identity and its ambitious sustainability initiatives aimed at excellence and societal well-being.

Graphite gray, inspired by the Greek root graphein, meaning “to write,” emphasizes clarity and effective communication in policy advising. Additionally, graphite’s critical role in energy storage technology underscores KAPSARC’s focus on supporting the global energy transition and sustainability efforts.

KAPSARC is an advisory think tank dedicated to advancing knowledge on energy, environmental, and regional economic issues. As an accredited observer to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), KAPSARC actively contributes to global climate and environmental dialogues. Its mission is to advance Saudi Arabia’s energy sector and inform global policy through evidence-based advice and applied research.