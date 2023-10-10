Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kanoo Travel, the first IATA member agency in the GCC and a prominent force within the Middle East’s travel industry, is proud to announce its association with Travel Leaders, the international network that is part of Internova Travel Group, one of the world’s largest travel service companies and a top-tier corporate travel management company in North America.

The strategic alliance amplifies Kanoo Travel's international reach, leveraging its deep domain expertise to ensure continued premium service to its clientele and paving the way for future expansion opportunities within the global network. The partnership was announced at a gala event at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on October 5.

The fusion of Kanoo Travel's personalised approach with Travel Leaders’ extensive state-of-the-art technology offerings promises an unparalleled travel management experience. As part of the Internova Travel Group, Kanoo Travel will now have access to Travel Leaders’ broad suite of services, including online booking platforms, marketing tools, a global destination marketing company network and exclusive hotel programs. Furthermore, a comprehensive technology suite will bolster international and local clientele servicing, providing tools for profile management, trip authorisation, consolidated data analytics, advanced meetings technology and in-depth customer reporting.

Zaeem Gama, Divisional CEO of Kanoo Travel, said: "We are thrilled about this collaboration with Travel Leaders, a renowned and revered brand within the Internova Travel Group portfolio. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for Kanoo Travel to further enhance the service experience for our travellers in the GCC.

"The wealth of tools, innovative solutions and industry best practices that Travel Leaders brings to the table will empower our travel advisors to deliver even more value and broader services to our clients.

"While this partnership marks a pivotal moment in our growth, our core principle remains unchanged. Our clients will consistently experience the superior personal attention and service they have always known. With advanced digital tools at our disposal, we can elevate our offerings across Corporate Services, M.I.C.E, and Leisure. We are excited for what the future holds with Travel Leaders International by our side."

Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Chairman - SBU Trading Divisions, commented, “I believe this partnership with Travel Leaders International will be another milestone step for Kanoo Travel. It synergises with our recent digitalisation efforts and opens new doors, giving us new opportunities to better serve our client base.

“Kanoo Travel has taken another step forward, reflecting on our continued dedication to elevate the travel experience. Earlier this year, we introduced Kanoo Travel MORE, expanding our offering with targeted solutions. And today, with this alliance, we are even more equipped to provide our clients with an unparalleled travel platform.”

On occasion, Gabe Rizzi, President of the corporate travel division of Internova Travel Group, stated: “We are excited about our exclusive new partnership with Kanoo Travel and the opportunity to expand our services to travellers across the MENA region. Our company offers a comprehensive array of programs and tools, combined with innovative thinking and proven best industry practices, that will allow travel advisors at Kanoo Travel to seamlessly offer their clients additional services and improved access to international partners.”

In over 80 years of operation, Kanoo Travel has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, curating unique and memorable travel experiences for its clients. The partnership with Travel Leaders International is a testament to the company's forward-thinking approach and continuous drive to elevate travel management standards. By aligning with industry leaders and adopting cutting-edge tools, Kanoo Travel reaffirms its position as a client-focused trailblazer in the GCC travel sector.

About Kanoo Travel

Founded in the late 1930s, Kanoo Travel is considered one of the largest travel management companies in the MENA region, with over 500 experienced, multilingual travel consultants and professionals, and has an extensive network of offices spanning the Middle East and North Africa, specialising in Corporate Travel, Meetings Incentives Conferences and Events (MICE), Leisure & Holiday Travel, Airline Representation and Marine Travel.

Kanoo Travel, owned by one of the Gulf's largest independent, family-owned companies, YBA Kanoo, provides dependable, compliance-driven, and cost-effective services that meet and exceed customers' expectations and has been consistently recognised for its premium solutions and service excellence, winning numerous regional industry awards and recognitions over the years.

Today, the travel management company operates a network of over 100 offices in key markets, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Sultanate of Oman, and Egypt, making Kanoo Travel a truly international travel partner with keen insight into global markets and the ability to provide customers with unparalleled levels of service.

Visit: https://www.kanootravel.com/

About Travel Leaders International

Travel Leaders International is a distinguished network of premier travel management companies operating in over 80 countries across the globe. Our partners are dedicated to offering culturally sensitive services in each destination while harnessing cutting-edge technology and innovative concepts to integrate service delivery on a global scale. Unlike traditional fixed office setups, our dynamic and adaptable network allows us to tailor solutions for specific business travel needs in travel fulfillment, travel consulting and meetings management worldwide. Travel Leaders International is part of the corporate travel division of Internova Travel Group.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

