Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Kanoo Machinery, a division of Kanoo Industrial & Energy is ready to showcase its existing innovative and advanced equipment, along with the latest addition of construction equipment at The Big 5, Riyadh, KSA, which will be held on 28th – 31st March 2022 at the Riyadh international convention & exhibition center. Kanoo Machinery is the KSA’s leading industrial equipment company providing a comprehensive range of products and services.

Kanoo Machinery, which represents many leading manufacturers in the construction machinery industry, is all set to display its latest range of high-tech construction, material handling equipment with its principals XCMG, Magni Telescopic Handlers Lux Solar, Pramac and Johnson Arabia. The machines are also available on a hire- purchase scheme.

Kanoo Machinery has been participating in leading events regularly for years to showcase the product range to a vast construction sector, strengthen existing partnerships and create new ones. This year, Kanoo Machinery will be focusing on showcasing various innovative and advanced products, which fits in with global and regional attempts to harness technology driven by innovation.

Within the construction sector, Kanoo Machinery is focused on creating a robust network of market-leading brands and partnering with International/Local Specialist partners/innovators to provide solutions to suit every industrial use.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, President of Kanoo Industrial & Energy said, “The robust planning of projects highlights the efforts of Saudi government towards economic, social, and cultural development which is in line with the vision 2030. Despite the pandemic, the regional construction industry is witnessing continued growth which is a positive sign for the industry, and this will open new avenues for economic activities which will further drive the economic development in the region. Kanoo Machinery remains committed to contributing to the growth and development by bringing the quality advancements for the construction segment.”

Mr. Ahmed Fawzi Kanoo, the Vice President of Kanoo Industrial and Energy said, “We have always used such platform to showcase our existing and new solutions as well as create new business opportunities by strengthening our relationships and network across the whole construction industry. We are also aiming to connect with international partners who are planning to foray into the region.”

Kanoo Machinery is a part of Kanoo Industrial & Energy Division and a leading solutions provider in supply, service & rental of various equipment such as Materials Handling, Welding, Construction, Engines & Power Generation, Mobile Cranes, Compressors, Aerial Work Platforms, Cleaning, Agricultural, other Industrial equipment, and services ranging from sustainable solutions, through smart engineering and value-added services. Perkins, Hyster, Combilift, Grove by Manitowoc, Hiab, Snorkel, XCMG, Ausa,Bohler, Hyundai Welding Equipment are some of the leading equipment manufacturers represented by Kanoo Machinery in KSA. All the machines are backed by a strong service network and parts availability throughout the Kingdom. Kanoo Machinery has an equipment rental solution known as Kanoo Rent.

Launched in 2010 with a mission to fully equip Saudi Arabia’s construction sector amidst its huge development plans, The Big 5 Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading construction event.

Now taking place in Riyadh, The Big 5 Saudi continues to serve as a true testament to the country’s growing attractiveness in the global construction arena, bringing together industry players in support of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 objectives.

Kanoo Machinery is exhibiting at Booth OS250.

About Kanoo Machinery:

