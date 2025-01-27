Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia - Kanoo Energy, a division of Kanoo Industrial & Energy under the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, has announced its participation in the upcoming SABIC Technical Meeting (STM) 2025. This key event for the petrochemicals industry will be held at the King Abdullah Cultural Center in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, from January 26th to 30th, 2025.

At STM 2025, Kanoo Energy will present its advanced, futuristic solutions, including carbon capture and utilization; graphene and hydrogen production; RB modelling based corrosion monitoring under insulation; Robotics solutions; greenhouse gas (GHG) emission monitoring and analytics; and 3D printing and reverse engineering, designed to meet the evolving needs of the energy sector. These solutions aim to drive operational excellence and sustainability across the energy, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Kanoo Energy is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s localization efforts by investing in local manufacturing capabilities and pursuing strategic collaborations and joint ventures with regional and international partners. These initiatives align with Saudi Vision 2030 and localization programs to bolster local manufacturing in KSA. The company emphasizes sustainability through advanced technologies and best practices in an evolving energy landscape. Building on its legacy of innovation and local impact, Kanoo Energy is dedicated to creating job opportunities in line with Saudization and contributing to a cleaner future.

In addition, Kanoo Energy will also exhibit alongside its esteemed partners that offer services in categories, including instrumentation and control; flow control; environment and sustainability solutions; enhanced in-house services; rotating equipment; electrical & diagnostics solutions; and process chemical supplies.

Commenting on its participation, Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Deputy Chairman, Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo and President of Kanoo Industrial & Energy said, “By focusing on energy efficiency and cutting-edge technologies, Kanoo Energy continues to remain focused toward supporting a cleaner, more sustainable future and prioritizing localization. By promoting sustainability and driving positive change across the industrial landscape, we are committed to shaping a robust future for the entire region.”

Fahad Kanoo, Deputy Chairman of Kanoo Industrial and Energy said, “STM is a premier platform that brings together industry professionals, innovators, and experts in the petrochemicals and other sectors to explore the future of the energy sector. Kanoo Energy’s future-focused solutions aim to reduce reliance on fossil fuels as well as achieve the region’s net-zero emission targets, along with promoting renewable energy sources.”

Manoj Tripathy, CEO of Kanoo Industrial & Energy added, “STM is the ideal platform for us to showcase our time-tested, future-ready solutions and explore valuable partnerships and strategic tie-ups for driving the future. Kanoo Energy emphasizes its commitment to advancing industry standards. Our offerings reiterate KSA’s vision for expanding local manufacturing initiatives.

Kanoo Energy will be exhibiting at Booth No. B26 as a diamond sponsor.

