The company signs a groundbreaking partnership with Levidian

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Kanoo Energy, a business unit of Kanoo Industrial & Energy, has concluded its highly successful four-day run at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024, further cementing its position as one of the leaders in energy innovation and sustainability. Throughout the event, Kanoo Energy showcased a variety of cutting-edge solutions aimed at advancing operational efficiency and supporting the region’s energy transition toward a low-carbon future.

One of the key highlights of Kanoo Energy’s participation at ADIPEC 2024 was the signing of significant strategic agreements, including a groundbreaking partnership with Levidian. This collaboration marks a new chapter in sustainable energy solutions across the Gulf region, with Kanoo Energy serving as Levidian’s preferred Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partner for projects utilizing Levidian’s innovative LOOP technology. Together, Kanoo Energy and Levidian aim to empower the energy landscape with innovative solutions that prioritize sustainability, emissions reduction, and energy efficiency. Antoine Delcourt, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the United Arab Emirates, also visited Kanoo Energy’s booth, which was another notable highlight of the event.

Kanoo Energy extended its appreciation for ADNOC’s newly launched supplier onboarding platform- Supplier Hub. The reduced turnaround time has helped business growth. It has also streamlined processes and helped in faster supplier onboarding due to swift feedback from ADNOC customer service team. This is a promising solution that has also enhanced our relationships with our partners and suppliers and is giving impetus for localization.

In addition, Kanoo Energy emphasized its partnerships with various industry leaders from around the world. Kanoo Energy and Adage Automation Private Limited have established a strategic joint venture, Adage Kanoo Analytics (AKAI), in the UAE. The new venture was prominently featured at the Kanoo Energy stand during ADIPEC 2024. Some other partnerships include Carbon Clean (carbon capture technologies), Woodfield Systems International (fluid handling solutions), Allweiler (CIRCOR) (pump manufacturing technology), Senior Flexonics Pathway (high-pressure and temperature process equipment solutions), CorrosionRADAR (smart corrosion monitoring and analytics), Doble (diagnostic testing for equipment reliability), and Manuchar (supply chain solutions for energy efficiency). These partners brought forward advanced technological solutions that cater to the demand for sustainability and energy efficiency in the region.

With two decades of expertise, Kanoo Energy showcased innovative offerings in line with this year’s theme of ADIPEC, “Empowered by Legacy, Driven by Innovation”. Through strategic partnerships with key industry leaders across the domain, the company pledged its commitment to meeting efficiency in its energy solutions under the Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment (QHSE) standards. These collaborations are in alignment with the global agenda of net-zero goals, ensuring that the company contributes not only to regional energy needs but also supports the achievement of long-term environmental goals.

Speaking about the event, Ali Abdulla Kanoo, President of Kanoo Industrial & Energy said, "Our participation at ADIPEC this year highlights our commitment to pioneering technology-driven energy solutions that respond to today's challenges and pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future. We have continued to use modern technologies for driving revolutionary, sustainable reforms while accelerating the decarbonization efforts in the region. We do all this while demonstrating operational excellence in driving the industry toward the UAE’s vision of a green future."

Manoj Tripathy, CEO of Kanoo Industrial & Energy said, "This year, we took another step closer to a more sustainable future by highlighting our crucial partnerships and showcasing the advanced technologies and in-depth expertise that help in achieving operational excellence. Through industry-leading collaborations, we reaffirm our commitment to the GCC region’s transition towards net zero in alignment with the global push. For us, ADIPEC has always been an important platform not only to present our technology but also to strengthen bonds that are shaping the future of energy."

Raman Marwaha, General Manager, Kanoo Energy UAE and Oman commented, “ADIPEC 2024 has provided a critical platform for us to showcase our role in driving the adoption of sustainable energy solutions across the region. Through strategic partnerships and advanced technologies, we are committed to supporting the energy transition while also enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability. Our focus is and will continue to be to support and empower clean energy initiatives in the UAE and the long-term vision for a low-carbon, greener future for the Gulf region.”

ADIPEC 2024 was attended by several professionals and corporate representatives across the four days. Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC is the world’s largest energy exhibition and conference.

During the annual Kanoo Energy Gala Dinner held on November 7th at Hilton in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the outstanding accomplishments of the company’s top performers were celebrated. Over 150 distinguished industry colleagues, partners, and peers who came to the capital during ADIPEC week graced the evening.

