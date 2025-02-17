Dammam, Saudi Arabia – DOPAK (DOVIANUS), a leading global manufacturer of sampling systems and related accessories for liquids, gases, and liquefied gases, has entaered into a localization agreement with Kanoo Energy Dammam. This partnership is a significant step toward designing, engineering, and locally manufacturing manual sampling systems in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement is line with Kanoo Energy’s commitment to drive localization in the Kingdom, spearheaded by Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Deputy Chairman, Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo and President of Kanoo Industrial & Energy. By manufacturing DOPAK manual sampling systems locally, Kanoo Energy aims to enhance local value by offering engineering, assembly, and testing services. This collaboration is expected to enable faster delivery of manual sampling systems to customers in Saudi Arabia.

The localization efforts of Kanoo Energy demonstrates its ongoing continued commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s push for local manufacturing initiatives, adhering to the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) requirements. These efforts are aligned with Saudi’s Vision 2030 and localization initiatives, such as the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program. Kanoo Energy emphasizes sustainability through advanced technologies and adopting best practices amidst an evolving energy landscape. Building on its legacy of innovation and local impact, the company remains committed to creating more job opportunities and contributing to a cleaner future.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Deputy Chairman, Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo and President of Kanoo Industrial & Energy said: “This partnership is another step in our journey to promote localization. By combining Kanoo Energy's in-depth regional knowledge with the domain expertise of DOPAK, this collaboration will bring immense value by offering tailored solutions to address the unique demands of the region's industries.”

Ryan Welsh, Director, Global Sales, Crane said, “This strategic alliance with Kanoo Energy will enable us to deliver exceptional value-added services to various stakeholders in the region. Our local operations will empower us to provide tailored solutions for the region’s industries with enhanced operations and higher level of service.”

The collaboration between both companies will allow them to combine and leverage their unique capabilities to make significant contribution in meeting the diverse needs of the region.