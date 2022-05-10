Dubai, UAE: With a repeated active presence at the Arabian Travel Market, the game-changing lifestyle destination Kandima Maldives is all geared up to meet its Middle East and other global trade partners and consumers while they set pace to meet the next gen traveller demands of its travellers. This year’s annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM), set to take place from May 9 to 12 at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) in the UAE, followed by a two-day online edition from 17-18 May.

Under the theme ‘The Future of International Travel’, ATM 2022 will focus on the future of international travel and tourism and the likely challenges and the benefits. Technology, sustainability, education and training, as well as equity in health, education, and economic opportunity will reportedly be at the top the agenda.

The MENA region is a key market for Kandima Maldives, with thousands of GCC travelers enjoying visa-free travel to the Maldives each year. At Arabian Travel Market 2022, Kandima Maldives will focus on the opportunities and foresights brought on tourism 4.0, as digitization continues to transform the travelling experience, from VR tours to highly personalized bookings, and more. Kandima Maldives has been emerging as a strong first choice for the Middle East travellers and has an increased growth from all GCC markets due to its varied lifestyle offering.

Speaking about their participation, Cluster Director of Marketing Communication & Public Relations at Kandima Maldives – Neeraj Seth said: “As we step into a new age of tourism, it is with great excitement that we announce Kandima Maldives’ participation at ATM in 2022 to bring forward future abled opportunities, game changing travel offering at Kandima and technologies to truly transform the vacation experience with innovation at the heart of every activity. We look forward to engaging in thought-provoking discussions to continue catering to our GCC travellers in the best way possible to provide a seamless destination experience to Middle East solo travellers, couples or families”

As a lifestyle destination with a core focus on bringing a unique experience for all, Kandima Maldives is already well on its way to delivering next-generation services to its guests, starting with the Kandima consumer app., contactless check-in, staff trainings in virtual classrooms, cutting edge virtual/digital tours with VR enabled Kandima D.I.V.E experience or a comprehensive guest experience with an all ecommerce enabled Kandima web support. While at Kandima, guests are offered the opportunity to plan their stay in advance and also generate digital stay itineraries no matter where they are in one click, from wellness to aqua activities or just a booking at any of the 10 dining options, to enjoy the lifestyle they choose day and night.

Taking a step forward to be connected virtually, Kandima Maldives is all future ready and is dedicated to promoting its activities in an accessible and convenient manner. Kandima Maldives offers interactive, 360° immersive worlds with the use of VR headsets take storytelling and customer engagement to a whole new level. Kandima’s D.I.V.E is one of its kind fully immersive virtual platform for interactive digital tours through the resort for consumers or trade partners.

Kandima Maldives is focused on bringing the best experiences for its guests, team members and the community, and continues to work towards creating an environment with high standards of servicing through enhanced digital offerings.

About Kandima Maldives

This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination that reimagines peoples’ lifestyles. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted and responsible. This 3-kilometer resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 264-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, Aroma art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

About Pulse Hotels & Resorts

Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels and Resorts is an umbrella brand for a range of innovative and contemporary hotels and resorts that are being built upon their core philosophy of being smart, playful, rooted and responsible. Creators of extraordinary experiences, the company uses commercial and innovative thinking to develop hotels, resorts and properties that are intelligent, inspire and delight.

