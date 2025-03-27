Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kamdar Developments has announced the opening of a new head office in Dubai as part of its corporate expansion. The new office features practical workspaces, a state-of-the-art experience centre to introduce guests and partners to the heritage and vision of the company, and a sales suite for its current and upcoming real estate development projects.

The longstanding developer recently launched 105 Residences by Kamdar in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and has earmarked a significant land acquisition plan to acquire multiple residential, commercial and mixed-use plots over the next three years.

The company also recently broke ground on a new luxury residential project in Meydan District 1. The limited-edition villas offer lush, landscaped gardens, private pools, rooftop terraces and expansive interiors. Additionally, the firm is working on bespoke real estate projects in Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Hills.

To support its current and upcoming projects, Kamdar Developments has set a target to grow its internal team over the next 12 months. However, its leadership team is keen to retain the family ethos which has been at the heart of its success over the past four decades.

Tazmeen Kamdar, Director at Kamdar Developments said, “We have set ambitious goals to expand the business and hiring additional team members is a crucial part of that. Many of our senior leaders have worked with us for more than 20 years and as a family business, we are keen to hold on to that tight-knit culture as we grow. It’s a very exciting time for real estate in the UAE and we are committed to adding value to communities through our projects.”

For 20 years, Kamdar Developments has held offices in Bur Dubai, with the business now relocating and expanding to its new purpose-designed space in Al Quoz Logistics Park. Adding to its in-house capabilities, Kamdar has partnered with trusted real estate advisory Savills Middle East across its 105 Residences project.

For more information about roles at Kamdar Developments please visit kamdardevelopments.com and to discover 105 Residences by Kamdar, visit the new Kamdar Developments experience centre and sales suite in Al Quoz Logistics Park, or contact Savills.​

About Kamdar Property Development

Kamdar Property Development is a Dubai-headquartered, family-run real estate developer and investment company, committed to delivering quality properties that enhance the urban fabric of the United Arab Emirates. With a heritage and track record dating back nearly four decades, Kamdar pursues excellence in every project, reliably delivering high-quality developments on time.

Kamdar – Quality you can trust

For media enquiries, contact:

Jonathan Ivan-Duke

Partner, duke+mir

jon@dukemir.com