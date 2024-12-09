Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kamdar Property Development announces the launch of its new JVC project, 105 Residences by Kamdar. The Dubai-headquartered developer has four decades of heritage in global property development, until now building high-end projects solely for private buyers and its own investment portfolio. This new project marks a significant step in the company’s roadmap as it aims to grow its pipeline of developments available to public investors across the UAE.

105 Residences by Kamdar is an exclusive new community in a prime location in the popular residential neighbourhood of JVC. Its design by award-winning architects, aims to deliver superior quality at an attainable price for investors and homeowners.

As its name suggests, there are 105 units available including premium studio, 1-bed and 2-bed apartments, with residents also benefiting from a sophisticated array of amenities to elevate everyday living. This includes a rooftop open-air cinema, swimming pool, fitness studio and gym, multi-purpose sports court, barbecue area and outdoor children’s play area. Residences are available from AED 640,000.

Mahomed and Tazmeen Kamdar are Directors of Kamdar Property Development and the siblings are excited to bring their family’s extensive knowledge to a broader audience.

Mahomed Kamdar said, “We are a family business and we care deeply about attention to detail. There are plenty of developers across the UAE, but where we believe we stand out is in building properties that last generations and that are delivered on time.”

“To date, our projects have been exclusively available for a select number of private investors and now we are thrilled to offer that same level of premium quality to the wider market,” said Tazmeen Kamdar.

Kamdar is committed to investing in the UAE and is fully funding the 105 Residences project, ensuring end-to-end delivery. The business has also sought the consultancy of Savills, one of the most respected real estate companies, to support the launch of the development.

Discussing the project, Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential at Savills Middle East added, “JVC is a desirable destination and remains very affordable compared to other parts of Dubai. Combined with top amenities and the track record of Kamdar, this project should be highly sought-after by investors and prospective residents.”

The property is situated just a short walk from popular retail outlets and entertainment destinations, with hotspots such as Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall just a 10-minute drive away.

105 Residences by Kamdar will draw upon the developer’s craftsmanship and modern sustainable construction techniques to ensure durability, quality and longevity. The business also expects to launch further projects to the public in 2025.

To find out more about Kamdar Property Development and investment in 105 Residences by Kamdar, visit https://kamdardevelopments.com/105-residences-by-kamdar/.​

About Kamdar Property Development

Kamdar Property Development is a Dubai-headquartered, family-run real estate developer and investment company, committed to delivering quality properties that enhance the urban fabric of the United Arab Emirates. With a heritage and track record dating back nearly four decades, Kamdar pursues excellence in every project, reliably delivering high-quality developments on time.

Kamdar - Building the UAE’s most desirable properties, for generations