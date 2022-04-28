Dubai, UAE: InterSystems Middle East & India announces that King Abdullah Medical City in the holy capital (KAMC), a member of the Makkah Al Mukarramah Health Cluster, has announced that it has achieved the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) Stage 6, an international benchmark for the use of advanced IT to improve patient care.

HIMSS Analytics created EMRAM methodology to evaluate the progress and impact of electronic medical record systems for hospitals. The validation measures the clinical outcomes, patient engagement and the clinicians’ use of the EMR technology to strengthen organizational performance and health outcomes.

This is an important milestone in the Medical City’s transformation 2020-2025 strategy. By achieving HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6, KAMC is clearly demonstrating its commitment to improving patient safety and the overall quality of clinical care through the effective deployment and adoption of its Electronic Medical Record system, InterSystems TrakCare® unified health information system.

During the validation process, all doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals were able to demonstrate how care is documented in the TrakCare EMR. The amount of clinical paper being used on a day-to-day basis is very small which means that the hospital is certainly a paper–light institution.

HIMSS staff performing the validation found that all the clinicians who demonstrated systems’ functionality appeared to be very familiar with the systems’ respective capabilities. HIMSS saw that the TrakCare EMR appeared to be highly intuitive, highly flexible and responsive to the needs of clinicians.

Dr Dilshad Ali Abbas, CEO of Makkah Al Mukarramah Health Cluster and the CEO of King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC), praised the work of the Medical City’s staff, including doctors, administrators, technicians, and ICT staff for realizing this important achievement.

Dr Dilshad added that the Medical City received a congratulatory letter from the Regional Director of HIMSS Analytics praising KAMC on applying first class standards for nursing and medical documentation. This means that the hospital might easily be a national reference site for structured data, structured forms with the ability to recall data for auditing and research purposes.

“We would like to congratulate King Abdullah Medical City on this prestigious global recognition from HIMSS,” said Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems. “By successfully achieving the HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6 validation, KAMC now sits alongside a group of organisations across the globe who are committed to operating in a near paperless environment, and who use the electronic medical record technology to drive transformational change in all aspects of patient care. InterSystems is proud of being a strategic partner of KAMC as we work together to deliver seamless patient care, improve efficiency and patient experience with the use of our TrakCare unified health information system.”

About KAMC

King Abdullah Medical City is the first major facility in the Makkah region of the Ministry of Health to provide specialized services in the field of cardiology, oncology, neurosciences, advanced specialized surgeries, Ophthalmology and Endoscopy, where the city plays a leading role in achieving the objectives of the national strategy in relation to heart disease, oncology, neuroscience and organ transplantation.

King Abdullah Medical City is a tertiary care hospital and non-profit organization, with bed capacity of 500 beds, that provides medical services of the triple and quadrant (specialized and accurate). KAMC offers the highest standards of integration between patient care, education and research in a creative working environment for its employees. The city seeks to be the first choice for patients and guests wishing to experience a safe hospital.

The department of work in King Abdullah Medical City is run by a medical, administrative and technical apparatus with outstanding experience, competence and rehabilitation, all of which participate in achieving the same goal of making King Abdullah Medical City a leading reference center for medical care for citizens from all over the region as well as visitors and pilgrims of The Holy House of Allah throughout the year.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems provides innovative data solutions for organizations with critical information needs in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors and beyond. Our cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for organizations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports data management in hospitals through the world's most proven electronic medical record and unified care records for health systems and governments through a robust suite of healthcare data integration solutions. The company is committed to excellence through its award-winning 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com