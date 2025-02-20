Abu Dhabi, UAE: Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL), a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, India, and AM General, USA, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) at IDEX 2025 for the supply of made in India advanced artillery cannons to the United States. This marks the first-ever supply of cannons from an Indian defence manufacturer to the United States, a testament to the strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

Building upon its extensive expertise in artillery systems and its prior collaboration with AM General, KSSL continues to establish itself as a key player in the global defence industry. The company had recently entered an agreement with AM General to co-develop a wide range of next-generation artillery solutions, including mounted, towed, and ultra-light gun systems in both 105mm and 155mm calibers.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing IDEX in Abu Dhabi, Mr. Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd. said, “Supply of made in India critical defence systems to the United States is pathbreaking! We at KSSL are proud to be the first Indian company to supply cannons to U.S. It is a testament to our capabilities and a major advancement in our mission to be a world leading Artillery Solutions provider. This agreement underscores the trust and confidence that global defence leaders, such as AM General, place in our capabilities. It also reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, battle-proven solutions to meet modern warfare requirements.”

AM General, a global leader in military vehicle platforms, has been actively exploring next-generation artillery solutions. The company's prior collaboration with KSSL on artillery platforms has paved the way for this deeper engagement. John Chadbourne, Executive Vice President, AM General, shares, “This Letter of Intent with KSSL represents an important step in expanding our strategic partnership. Given KSSL’s proven artillery capabilities and our shared commitment to technological innovation, we see tremendous potential in bringing advanced artillery solutions to the U.S. defence forces. AM General and Mandus are looking forward to exploring this collaboration with Kalyani Group to ultimately deliver Advance Mobile Artillery Capabilities.”

This initiative also comes after India-U.S. bilateral defence meeting, reaffirming the growing strategic partnership between the two nations and their joint efforts in strengthening defence industrial cooperation. It also underscores India's growing defence manufacturing footprint and its emergence as a trusted supplier of advanced weaponry to global markets.

About Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited:

KSSL (a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited), a pioneer in the Indian defence industry with a strong research-and-development focus, has developed a number of indigenous weapon platforms, off- road protected mobility solutions and high-technology military products. It is already exporting its in-house designed and developed artillery systems, munitions, and mobility solutions globally.

About Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), a Pune-based Indian multinational, is a technology driven global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace. BFL has global manufacturing footprint with presence across five countries, with the largest repository of metallurgical knowledge and offers full service supply capability to its geographically dispersed marquee customers from concept to product design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and validation.

AM General

AM General , manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. With a well-rounded product portfolio, which includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2), the next-generation HUMVEE Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is mission ready and future driven. Mandus Group LLC is well known industry leaders in Artillery Solutions, Logistic, Support and repair, who holds the IP of highly innovative and unique advanced recoil technology and are leading developer of revolutionary Soft Recoil Based mobile weapon platform.

Mandus group

Mandus LLc is well known industry leaders in artillery solutions, logistics, support and repair, who holds the IP of highly innovative and unique advanced recoil technology and leading developer of revolutionary soft recoil based weapon systems