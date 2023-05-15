Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: eathos Ltd. has announced the opening of their new Kababji Lebanese Grill restaurant in The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, bringing authentic Lebanese cuisine to the heart of the UAE. This marks the second casual dine-in restaurant for Kababji in Abu Dhabi, offering guests breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a casual dining experience.

Since opening its first restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1993, Kababji has been committed to providing guests with authentic, fresh, grilled high-quality ingredients on a variety of platforms. In 2015, eathos opened its first Kababji franchised restaurant in Dubai, introducing guests in the region to the tastes of Lebanese grill - committed to providing an exceptional dining experience, steeped in tradition and authenticity.

The restaurant at The Galleria Al Maryah Island originally opened as a food court counter. Due to its remarkable success, and high customer demand, eathos expanded their offering into a casual dine-in restaurant, with their continued focus on customer service, efficiencies, and innovative menu offerings where the charcoal grill is at the heart of the dining experience.

"We are thrilled to continue bringing the taste of Beirut to Abu Dhabi, in an enhanced dine-in environment. Our success in the UAE is driving us to continue our expansion of Kababji Lebanese Grill in the UAE, with future restaurants planned in our development pipeline" … said Nadim Majdalani, CEO of eathos.

The opening of the new Kababji restaurant in Abu Dhabi marks another milestone for eathos, a company that has focused on launching world-class casual, fast-casual, and QSR restaurants across the region since 2014. With more than 10 exceptional brands, eathos has quickly become a favorite among guests throughout the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We are profoundly grateful with the passion and commitment to excellence shown by the entire eathos executive team - leveraging Kababji’s solid and long-standing 30 plus year heritage – delivering a superior and consistent world-class experience" … said Patrick Pons, Kababji International Senior Executive.

For more information on the new Kababji restaurant in Abu Dhabi, please visit https://www.kababjiarabia.com/ or follow them on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kababjiarabia/