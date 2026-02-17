King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital (KAAUH) is now using the InterSystems TrakCare mobile-enabled user interface (MEUI) to extend device and care-setting choice with intuitive ease of use.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed challenges, is pleased to share that King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital (KAAUH) has successfully upgraded its Electronic Medical Record (EMR) to the latest version of the InterSystems TrakCare® unified health information system.

KAAUH is a teaching and referral hospital operating approximately 65% of its licensed 406-bed capacity, located within the campus of Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University (PNU). The hospital offers specialized services in women’s health and pediatric care, and developmental care using a comprehensive and tailored multidisciplinary model to ensure the highest levels of safety, quality, patient experience, and recovery. Accredited by JCI and CBAHI, KAAUH integrates education, clinical research, and advanced healthcare practices to support national healthcare transformation goals.

The EMR upgrade is a major milestone in the hospital’s digital transformation journey that enhances patient care, strengthens data quality, and streamlines clinical and administrative operations. Without comprehensive user adoption, digital health transformations fail. The latest, easy-to-use TrakCare interface expands user choice of device and care setting, supporting the delivery of patient-focused, high-quality, and safe clinical outcomes. The hospital also benefits from unified workflows across its specialty services, enabling clinicians to work from a single, integrated source of truth that eliminates data silos and supports timely decision-making.

The successful go-live was achieved through strong collaboration between KAAUH’s multidisciplinary teams and InterSystems. Hospital leadership engaged stakeholders, aligned users with the institutional vision for next-generation clinical services, and executed a comprehensive training program that prepared teams for a smooth transition to the upgraded system.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care supported by modern digital capabilities,” said Dr. Mohammed Awad AlHarbi, CEO, KAAUH. “The TrakCare mobile-enabled user interface upgrade improves workflow efficiency, strengthens clinical decision-making, and supports our mission to provide safe and compassionate care for every patient. This milestone reflects the dedication of our teams and our continued investment in digital excellence.”

“This upgrade is a key milestone for KAAUH in their journey toward digital excellence. By embracing InterSystems’ advanced technologies, they are improving operational efficiencies and enhancing patient care and reinforcing their commitment to continuous healthcare innovation,” said Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director, Middle East, India, and South Africa, InterSystems. “At the same time, it establishes a modern digital foundation for the hospital to adopt advanced capabilities including AI-driven innovations. We are proud to support KAAUH as it strengthens its digital maturity today and prepares for the smart healthcare systems of tomorrow.”

Users access TrakCare through popular web browsers from any secure device, anytime and anywhere. The mobile-enabled User Interface (MEUI) extends accessibility and convenience with intuitive screen designs optimized for mobile devices. Mobile-first workflows increase accuracy efficiency and further improve data quality to support better patient outcomes.

The upgrade included new integrations to third-party computing solutions along with interoperability and timeliness of data capture, while consistent views across devices simplify learning and support integration with the National Platform for Health and Insurance Exchange Services (NPHIES).

InterSystems was one of the first multinational digital health companies certified as NPHIES compliant for insurance services in Saudi Arabia. NPHIES is a unified electronic services platform launched by the Cooperative Health Insurance Council (CCHI) and the National Center for Health Information (NHIC) and led by the SEHATI company with the aim to transform the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by using the latest technologies to enhance the level and quality of health services in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

About KAAUH

King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital is a 406-bed academic hospital located at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh. Accredited by JCI and CBAHI, The hospital offers specialized services in women’s health and pediatric care, and developmental care, alongside a broad range of medical and surgical specialties. It also integrates clinical care, research, and education to deliver high-quality, patient-centered services and support future generations of healthcare professionals For more information, please visit kaauh.edu.sa.

About InterSystems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain customers in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24×7 support for customers and partners around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.