Cairo: Jumia Advertising, announced the launch of its Programmatic Advertising service, offering brands the opportunity to grow their business in Africa.

Designed to empower sellers and advertisers with cutting-edge technology and data-driven strategies, Programmatic Advertising opens up new avenues for collaboration and campaign optimization in the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape. With an extensive and high-quality audience reach of over 27 million unique visitors per month across multiple African countries, Jumia Advertising represents a huge opportunity for brands and SMEs to reach more online shoppers.

Programmatic Advertising on Jumia enables advertisers to control their targeted audiences, budget spends and enhance the performance of their campaigns through a real time dashboard. They can leverage two distinctive collaboration options tailored to their specific needs. The first type, "Preferred Deal” is available for both sellers/brands on Jumia and advertising agencies, allowing brands to utilize their first-party data, ensuring campaigns are precisely targeted and optimized

The second type, "Private Auction" is exclusively available for advertising agencies, providing an opportunity to launch awareness campaigns targeting e-commerce customers at significantly lower costs per thousand impressions (CPM) compared to benchmark CPM rates.

"We are thrilled to introduce Programmatic Advertising as a game-changing solution for our valued partners. Jumia Advertising has always been committed to driving innovation in the digital advertising space, and this is a testament to that commitment. With Programmatic Advertising, we aim to empower sellers and advertisers across Africa by equipping them with the cutting-edge tools and insights needed to make data-driven decisions and achieve superior campaign results," stated Menna Samir, Group VP Jumia Advertising, Jumia.

This launch is part of Jumia's strategic plan to increase revenue and accelerate its path to profitability. Jumia Advertising ranked third (and first in Africa) in Digital Ad Revenue Growth in 2022 in the world's top 10 fast-growing digital advertising players, by e-marketer - Inside Intelligence.

About Jumia

Jumia believes that technology has the potential to transform everyday life in Africa for the better. Jumia was built to help consumers access millions of goods and services conveniently and at the best prices while opening up a new way for sellers to reach consumers and grow their businesses.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2019, Jumia (NYSE : JMIA) is the leading e-commerce company in Africa, operating in 11 countries. The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, a logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and a payment service, JumiaPay, which offers a safe and easy solution to facilitate online payment transactions. The company offers goods across a broad range of categories, such as phones and electronics, home appliances, fast-moving consumer goods, fashion and beauty. The company generated over USD 1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value in 2022 and has over eight million customers.