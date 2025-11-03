Jumeirah has launched its new Media Hub, a centralised digital platform designed to share the brand’s latest news and press materials, supporting timely and meaningful storytelling. The Media Hub will host press releases, fact sheets, image galleries, and story starters from across the global portfolio. Those who sign up will receive monthly newsletters collating the latest news and stories from the brand.

Guided by its origin, Jumeirah draws inspiration from the traditions of warm Arabian hospitality and the timeless spirit of the majlis - a space where travellers once gathered to exchange stories, ideas, and knowledge. Today, Jumeirah continues that legacy with the introduction of this new platform. Doubling up as a majlis of global culture and conversation, Jumeirah’s Media Hub offers a modern space where the media community and hospitality industry can engage with the narratives shaping the brand worldwide.

Media, trade, and partners are invited to visit Jumeirah’s Media Hub and sign up to the monthly newsletters to join this evolving conversation.

https://mediahub.jumeirah.com/

About Jumeirah:

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 31 properties across the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and luxury residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

