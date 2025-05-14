Dubai, UAE – Wasl, a leading Dubai real estate development and management company, today announced the launch of Jumeirah Golf Estates ‘The Next Chapter,’ a transformative masterplan set to redefine modern living across 4.68 million sqm of lush, stunning green landscapes, and integrated urban design.

This landmark expansion reinforces Jumeirah Golf Estates as one of the region's most prestigious golf and residential destinations, while ushering in a new era of lifestyle excellence aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The project will accommodate over 51,700 residents within more than 780 luxurious villas, 62 ultra-luxury hilltop mansions, 97 branded residences, 752 estate homes, and 10,654 apartments, totalling 12,345 new exceptional units, increasing JGE’s residential capacity and establishing it as Dubai’s premier destination for active, sustainable living.

Strategically located along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, with direct access to the Etihad Rail station currently under construction withing the project, and planned connection to the Dubai Metro. Jumeirah Golf Estates ‘The Next Chapter’ seamlessly integrates location, lifestyle, and legacy into an extraordinary proposition, serving as both a pioneering real estate development and a model for the future of urban design in the UAE.

A Grand Vision Unveiled

The launch was celebrated at an exclusive event held at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, attended by high-profile individuals, sports personalities, and dignitaries.

H.E. Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, Group CEO of Wasl, stated: “The unveiling of Jumeirah Golf Estates - The Next Chapter represents a pivotal milestone for Wasl and a defining moment for the evolution of urban development in Dubai. Through visionary planning, sustainable design principles, and an unwavering commitment to enhancing quality of life, we are shaping the communities of tomorrow. This is the foundation upon which enduring legacies are built – communities that not only reflect today’s aspirations but also serve the needs of generations to come.”

Signature Lifestyle Living

The expansive masterplan encompasses six distinct lifestyle districts, each meticulously curated to offer unique experiences, diverse architectural styles, and a wide array of residential typologies. These districts include: Central Park District, Village District, Town Centre & Grand Lake District, Golf Course North & South, and Equestrian Village.

From elegant estate homes and golf-view villas to contemporary low-rise park apartments and dynamic mixed-use urban hubs, the project redefines the spectrum of residential living options, all harmoniously integrated within 1.51 million sqm of verdant green and open spaces.

Residential options also include branded residences, and a limited collection of ultra-luxury hilltop mansions, offering expansive layouts, panoramic views, and absolute privacy — among the most prestigious residences in the Dubai market. Complementing the residential living will be the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Hotel, offering a haven of luxurious accommodations and unparalleled serenity.

State-of-the-art Sports Academies

Anchored by a sprawling 131,850 sqm Central Park and complemented by sports complexes, the community is designed to promote an active, healthy lifestyle for all.

At the heart of JGE ‘The Next Chapter’ lies a meticulously designed 18-hole golf course with clubhouse and a dedicated grass nursery. The Golf Club provides a comprehensive golfing environment, including a state-of-the-art driving range and dedicated academy, further elevating JGE’s legacy as a global golf destination.

Purposefully designed to inspire an active lifestyle, the visionary masterplan also boasts a unique state-of-the-art equestrian center specializing in show jumping training and competition. The center will offer world-class training arenas, premium stables, and a range of amenities creating a dynamic hub for the equestrian community.

Accompanying the golf and world-class equestrian facility, ‘Jumeirah Golf Estates The Next Chapter’ presents Dubai’s largest tennis stadium hosting an approximate capacity of over 5,000 spectators. This facility is poised to become a premier venue for hosting tennis events and fostering community sporting activities, alongside a multi-purpose sports complex, swimming in beautifully designed lakes and pools, and an array of fitness and recreation facilities.

Comprehensive Luxurious Community Infrastructure

Designed to provide everyday convenience and long-term liveability for residents of all ages, the community will feature a comprehensive range of essential infrastructure, including academies, healthcare facilities, and civic amenities, alongside over 48,000 sqm of retail and F&B zones.

Central to the development will be an international academy, set on a generous 46,000 sqm plot, together with a nursery and multiple mosques, all integrated within residential clusters.

Enhanced Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, The Next Chapter is future-ready placing it at the heart of Dubai’s next-generation transport network. Offering direct access to the Etihad Rail main passenger station currently under construction, and adjacent to the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, residents will also enjoy seamless access to four major roadways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Al Yalayis Street / Jebel Ali Al-Hibab Road (D57), Al Khail Road / Al Fay Road (E44), Al Jamayel Street (D59). The community’s proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, the emerging global hub in Dubai South, further positions it as a true gateway to the world.

The Future of JGE: A Benchmark for Generations

More than just a real estate development, Jumeirah Golf Estates ‘The Next Chapter’ represents a bold statement of intent: to create an aspirational, future-ready, and globally benchmarked community that sets a new standard for urban living. With this launch, Wasl solidifies Jumeirah Golf Estates as a legacy destination and a new benchmark for integrated living in the UAE.

About Wasl

Wasl is one of the largest real estate development and management companies in the UAE and an integral part of the Dubai real estate fabric. It was established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. It operates an extensive portfolio of over 55,000 residential and commercial properties; 35+ hotels and hotel apartments; 5,500 land plots; 4 freehold master developments and 8 golf clubs. Wasl’s commitment to delivering high-quality properties that meet the needs of a diverse range of tenants, investors, and visitors has helped establish them as a dominant force in driving socio-economic growth and contributing to the long-term prosperity of Dubai.

Media Contact

Mahmood Al Waleed

BPG Group

Email: mahmood.alwaleed@bpggroup.com