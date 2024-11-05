Set against the backdrop of Madinat Jumeirah, intimate hot air balloon dining pods will offer guests an unparalleled culinary experience, featuring expertly crafted dishes created by the restaurant’s team of award-winning chefs

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Prepare for a dining experience unlike any other as Jumeirah Al Qasr unveils; Balloons at the Palace, a truly unique pop-up concept that reimagines afternoon tea and dinner. This November, guests are invited to ascend to the fifth floor of the celebrated hotel and embark on a culinary journey within beautifully appointed, hot air balloon-inspired settings. Gently anchored, these whimsical spaces offer stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, and the glittering Dubai skyline, creating an atmosphere of wonder and escape.

This first-of-its-kind activation offers two distinct experiences: a sophisticated afternoon tea and an exquisite five-course dinner. Both promise an unforgettable adventure, blending culinary artistry with a touch of whimsy. Embark on a culinary voyage around the world, beginning with a taste of France: Chef Kim's delicate Bar au Citron, a Seabass Carpaccio with a bright lemon dressing. Next, savour the rich flavours of Italy with Chef Beatrice's Ravioli del Plin, featuring delicate pasta parcels in a cognac-infused jus. The journey continues to the exotic spice markets of Thailand with Chef Amara's Lon Goong, succulent tiger prawns in a creamy coconut and tamarind sauce. Then, experience the warmth of the Levant with Chef Elias' Seabass Harrah, infused with the aromatic flavours of zatar. The grand finale arrives with a taste of Canada: Chef Eric's perfectly cooked Beef Tenderloin with a rich maple glaze. A sweet return to Dubai awaits with Chef Dimitri's Signature Madeleine. The dinner experience is available Wednesday to Sunday from 19:00, priced at AED 395 per person for a five-course menu. (Limited seating available)

For a touch of royal elegance, guests can also embark on an 'Afternoon Tea in the Sky,' a quintessential British experience that transports you to the heart of London with breathtaking views. Settle into your balloon basket and start with a refreshing Pimm's Royal Sorbet before savouring an array of delicious delights: Smoked Salmon with lemon and dill cream cheese on rye, Roasted Chicken with tarragon mayonnaise and baby gem on granary, delicate Cucumber and Mint sandwiches, and the classic Egg Mayonnaise with Watercress. Then, indulge in Chef Dimitri’s handmade pastries – with a range including Andoa Chocolate & Pecan Praline; a decadent Apricot & Honey Mousse; a sumptuous Mixed Berry Pavlova or a vibrant Lemon and Verbena Tartelette – accompanied by freshly baked scones with clotted cream, as well as a mini chocolate fountain with strawberries and artisanal jams.

Afternoon Tea in the Sky is available Wednesday through Sunday, with two seats: 13:00-15:00 and 15:30-17:30. Guests can choose from a traditional afternoon tea experience (AED 250 per person), afternoon tea with a cocktail (AED 300 per person), or afternoon tea with bubbles (AED 350 per person).

For reservations, please visit https://www.jumeirah.com/en/stay/dubai/jumeirah-al-qasr/experiences/balloons-at-the-palace or call 800 323 232.

About Jumeirah Al Qasr:

Jumeirah Al Qasr exhibits the paradigm of Arabian palatial grandeur in its finest form, offering a modern take on 1,001 Arabian Nights, surrounded by the serene waterways and verdant foliage within Madinat Jumeirah.

Opened in 2004 with 294 rooms and suites, the hotel’s majestic surroundings offer a relaxed, family-friendly welcome. The property is situated on a 2km private beach, offering extensive landscaped grounds with canal-style waterways, and features a stunning 22-meter adults-only infinity pool against a backdrop of the Arabian Gulf.

Guests can relax, recharge, and unwind with personalised treatments and therapies offered at the award-winning Talise Spa, and indulge in Mediterranean delicacies at Pierchic, the Italian seafood restaurant suspended over the shimmering azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, recognised by Gault & Millau.

About Jumeirah:

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 26 properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and luxury residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

www.jumeirah.com

