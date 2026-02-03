Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Electronics Ltd., one of the UAE’s leading retail and distribution companies, has partnered with Dwell and Indigo Living to bring the British heritage brand Christy’s premium bed and bath collections to the UAE, bringing timeless comfort and elegant design into homes across the Emirates.

This follows Jumbo’s recent landmark partnership with Christy, marking the company’s entry into the lifestyle segment and strengthening its role as the official distributor of Christy’s premium bed and bath collections in the UAE.

The collaboration builds on Jumbo’s five‑decade legacy of introducing global brands to the region, and through its retail partnerships with Dwell and Indigo Living, Christy’s products are now more accessible to customers across the Emirates.

Expanding Access to Christy’s Signature Collections

This strategic collaboration reflects the deepening relationship between Jumbo and Christy, while leveraging the elevated lifestyle environments curated by Dwell and Indigo Living. Together, they offer customers a premium in‑store journey where they can feel the difference, explore coordinated color stories, and select the right pieces to refresh their bedrooms and bathrooms with confidence.

Jumbo Distribution’s broad experience in bringing global brands to the region underpins this move into lifestyle textiles, further expanding its distribution reach beyond consumer electronics and technology products. With Dwell’s curated home collections and Indigo Living’s emphasis on elegant interiors, this partnership offers UAE customers a curated retail environment in which to discover Christy’s quality and designs, rooted in 175 years of British heritage.

A Jumbo Group spokesperson said, “Christy is a perfect fit for the premium home and lifestyle environments that Dwell and Indigo Living have built. Through our partnership, we are excited to make Christy products available in these stores, giving customers a beautifully curated destination to explore exceptional bed and bath essentials in person. From the moment you touch the fabrics to the moment they elevate your daily routine at home, Christy delivers the comfort, quality, and timeless style that UAE shoppers value.”

Vanshika Goenka Misra, CEO of Christy UK said, “We are delighted to see our products at Dwell and Indigo Living stores across the UAE. Our purpose is to create luxury home textiles that bring lasting comfort and joy to daily life. This availability now gives customers a premium in-store experience where they can discover our craftsmanship firsthand and select the right pieces for their homes. Christy blends a 175-year heritage with innovation - from plush bath towels to hand-painted bed linen designs, each product is made with care, quality materials, and an eye for timeless design. The curated selection in the UAE makes it easier than ever for customers to build a complete bed and bath story that delivers comfort and style in equal measure.”

Explore Christy Across the UAE

Customers can now visit Dwell stores across multiple locations, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other Emirates, as well as Indigo Living showrooms such as Dubai Hills Mall and Al Wasl Road, to explore the full range of Christy offerings.

Overall, this partnership brings together Jumbo Distribution’s regional expertise, Christy’s heritage of quality, and the beautifully curated retail spaces of Dwell and Indigo Living, creating a destination where shoppers can feel, compare, and choose the perfect pieces for their homes.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 52 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

About Christy

Founded in 1850 in Manchester, UK, Christy is a heritage British home textiles brand credited with inventing the world’s first industrial terry towel. With a 175-year history of innovation, craftsmanship, and design excellence, Christy has supplied luxury bed and bath products to royalty, global sporting events, and homes worldwide. Today, Christy continues to blend tradition with modernity, offering collections that elevate everyday living.

