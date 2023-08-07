Dubai, UAE: With just about a month left of the summer holidays, and as children prepare to head back to school, one lucky student could win their annual school fees and several more could win one of 32 brand-new laptops to kick off the new term.

As part of its back-to-school campaign, Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE's leading consumer electronics retailers, is offering one student the chance to win AED 25,000 in school fees. To be in with a chance of winning, you need to spend AED 1,000 on back-to-school essentials such as laptops, tablets, computers, accessories and more.

Running from now until 3rd September, the campaign includes plenty of prizes and offers across must-have technology that’s designed to make learning easier. What’s more, those who spend over AED 1,000 on any electronic device will also be entered into a daily prize draw, where there’s a brand-new laptop to win every day.

Purchasing a laptop from Jumbo Electronics will also bring a host of exclusive benefits, including up to AED 400 student and teacher discounts on selected models, and fantastic gifts such as AirPods Pro, MS Office, gaming bundles, Bluetooth speakers and more. And if you’re looking to get an upgrade, bring in your old laptop and receive up to AED 500 as an exchange bonus to spend on a new one.

Throughout the campaign, Jumbo Electronics has partnered with several popular brands to offer even more savings over the back-to-school season, including an extra 10% off when you spend up to AED 200 on your Commercial Bank of Dubai credit or debit card.

Other great deals for customers include 10% credit back on school packages with Careem, 20% off on court bookings and 25% off on summer camp bookings at Danube Sports World, 30% off on admission tickets at IMG Worlds of Adventure, 20% off popsicles at House of Pops, and buy one get one free on classic drinks for the first 3,000 customers at Caribou Coffee.

All products are available in Jumbo Electronics stores or at www.jumbo.ae.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 49 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

