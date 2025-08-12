Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Enterprise, the B2B arm of Jumbo Group and a leading IT solutions provider in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with Jio Haptik, a global leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions. The alliance aims to introduce next-generation Agentic AI solutions to enterprises across the GCC.

The partnership combines Jumbo’s regional expertise and enterprise customer base with Haptik’s advanced Conversational AI platform, which includes intelligent AI Agents to manage support, sales, bookings, and more across Voice, WhatsApp, Web, and other channels. It also features multilingual AI Agents, intelligent automation, and voice AI Agents for inbound and outbound call support. Together, the two companies will offer scalable, human-like customer engagement across channels such as chat, voice, and messaging—catering to industries including retail and eCommerce, telecom, banking and finance, real estate, healthcare, hospitality, and travel.

Agentic AI agents can autonomously listen, learn, and act, allowing businesses to deliver hyper-personalised, 24/7 conversational support as well as sales and marketing engagement. These AI solutions help enterprises anticipate customer needs, reduce operational costs, and build deeper customer relationships.

Global demand for Agentic AI is accelerating. The enterprise agentic AI market is expected to grow from US $2.58 billion in 2024 to US $24.5 billion by 2030. In the UAE, the Conversational AI market is projected to reach US $1.16 billion by 2030, growing at 20% CAGR—with 94% of UAE enterprises believing AI will enable long-term growth, cementing general confidence in AI’s business value.

“This partnership enables us to unlock the full potential of Agentic AI in the UAE,” said spokesperson from Jumbo Electronics Ltd. “By combining Jumbo’s trusted enterprise footprint with Haptik’s AI-first platform - featuring virtual assistants, booking bots, conversational commerce tools, and multilingual agents- we’re equipping organisations with the technology to scale operations, enhance service, and reduce cost.”

“These AI agents are designed to do more than respond—they anticipate, converse naturally, and adapt to the user’s language and platform. For businesses in high-impact sectors, this translates to smarter service, more efficient operations, and greater customer satisfaction.”

Retail & eCommerce, Telecom, Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, and Hospitality & Travel are the immediate focus of this joint offering. These sectors face rising customer expectations, increasing service complexity, and operational pressure—making them ideal for automation-led transformation. From automated order tracking to multilingual AI voice support, the applications are extensive and designed to meet the region’s evolving customer engagement needs.

“At Haptik, we're excited to partner with Jumbo Electronics in the UAE to transform customer experience through the power of Agentic AI,” said Ahshad Jussawala, CEO at Jio Haptik. “This collaboration will allow us to bring intelligent, next-gen AI solutions on voice and chat, deployed across multiple channels, to businesses across the GCC region, driving digital adoption, innovation, and growth in line with the UAE’s AI vision.”

The UAE’s high smartphone penetration (97%+) and digitally savvy, multilingual population make it an ideal market for AI-powered voice and chat interfaces. With this partnership, Jumbo and Haptik are addressing the growing demand for real-time, personalized engagement on channels like WhatsApp, mobile apps, and web platforms.

This partnership gives Jumbo a strategic edge in the region’s evolving CX landscape. By merging proven AI capabilities with deep regional knowledge, Jumbo is now uniquely positioned to help businesses adopt automation, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver seamless, modern digital experiences.

Jumbo Enterprise, the IT services division of Jumbo Group, is one of the UAE’s most trusted managed service providers. With over 300,000 assets under management and 450+ enterprise customers, Jumbo serves sectors including Telecom, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Education, Healthcare, Public Sector, BFSI, and Manufacturing. Backed by 200+ certified professionals and 30+ OEM partnerships, Jumbo offers solutions across Everything-as-a-Service (EaaS), cybersecurity, AVSI, and AI-powered IT services.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 51 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

About Haptik

Haptik, a Reliance Jio company, is a global leader in AI-powered customer experience. Since 2013, it has enabled 25B+ interactions across 10+ channels and 135 languages for 500+ enterprises.

Haptik operates two key product lines:

Agentic AI Platform - Built for enterprises to deploy intelligent AI Agents across WhatsApp, voice, and web, automating support, sales, bookings, and more.

Interakt - A WhatsApp-first engagement platform for SMBs with 50,000+ customers, offering marketing automation, sales CRM, and no-code chatbot tools.

Recognized by Gartner, G2, and Opus Research, Haptik powers customer experiences for prominent brands like Jio, Hassantuk, Al Futtaim Group, Careem, Pantheon Developers, Prime Health, among others.

