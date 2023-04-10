Dubai:- Juma Al Majid Est. (JAME), the official distributor of Genesis in the UAE, proudly announces that it has won the award from Genesis Middle East for the highest sales growth in 2022. This momentous accomplishment serves as a testament to JAME’s steadfast commitment and pursuit of excellence in providing top-tier products and services, ensuring unparalleled customer satisfaction.

In 2022, Genesis UAE witnessed an astounding 131% growth compared to 2021, driven primarily by the GV70, a premium urban SUV featuring a design that maximises the brand’s athletic elegance; the GV80, the first SUV by Genesis; and the G80, a mid-size luxury sedan boasting advanced safety technology and performance. The surge in sales can be attributed to the vehicles’ luxurious designs, high-performance capabilities, innovative features, and the added value of a five-year free warranty.

JAME recently launched the UAE’s first exclusive Genesis showroom in Deira to further consolidate its commitment to customer needs. The state-of-the-art facility has been designed to reflect the Genesis brand vision, providing an unparalleled customer experience.

Suliman AlZaben, Director of Genesis UAE, commented on the company’s achievements: “The cornerstone of JAME’s strategic vision has always been to prioritise customer satisfaction by consistently delivering exceptional products and services. We take immense pride in our remarkable growth, and I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our dedicated team, whose commitment and efforts have been instrumental in realising this success.”

Juma Al Majid Est. plans to continue its momentum by introducing several new models to the market that exemplify Genesis’ commitment to innovation, luxury, and sustainability: the GV60, the brand’s first dedicated EV model, representing Genesis’ electrification with the most dynamic design; and the electrified GV70, a luxury electric SUV model that combines a dynamic appearance, spacious interior, and new driver-oriented technologies; and the Electrified G80, the first EV model by Genesis that presents a new standard for luxury electric sedans with its high levels of performance and technology.

For more information about Juma Al Majid Est. and the Genesis line-up, please visit https://www.genesis.com/ae.

