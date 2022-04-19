Dubai: Juma Al Majid Est., the exclusive distributor of Hyundai cars in the UAE, is spreading joy and celebrating this Ramadan with exclusive deals for its customers across the brand line-up.

The campaign that runs until 2nd May 2022 has been themed ‘Towards new beginnings’ and is indicative of the new journey customers can embark upon by getting their hands on the brand new Hyundai models with added benefits.

The campaign offers a five-year/100,000 KM manufacturer warranty, along with five-year roadside assistance on all the new purchases. The customers can also avail up to 4 months of deferred payment and even trade in their old cars of any make for a new Hyundai car, with exclusive deals.

Under the campaign, Hyundai’s most loved models including Tucson, Palisade, Staria, and Santa Fe now come with a host of aforementioned benefits throughout the month.

For the ones looking for a family car to drive by for iftars and social gatherings during Ramadan, the Palisade and Santa Fe present the best family options. Customers can also opt for Staria – the iconic Hyundai that epitomises the future of MPV mobility. Also, under the Ramadan offer is available the all-new Tucson that sets the standard for SUVs with its innovative design and beyond-class feel.

To make the purchase of these models easy and seamless, the Ramadan campaign offers attractive monthly payment options. The Staria and Santa Fe can be purchased for an easy installment of just AED 1,544 per month and Palisade is being offered for AED 2,099 per month. For the ones looking to buy a Tucson, the monthly installments are being offered at an irresistible price of AED 1,255 per month.

If buying a new car has been on your agenda, or upgrading your existing one has been a plan, this Ramadan is the right time. During Ramadan, you can the nearest Juma Al Majid showroom during the following times or call 800 Hyundai ( 4986324) and take advantage of the ongoing offer now:

Deira/ Sheikh Zayed Road/ Abu Dhabi – Saturday to Thursday, 09am – 3pm| 9pm – 12am, Friday- 9am – 1pm | 9pm – 12am

Musaffah / Fujairah - Saturday to Thursday, 09am – 3pm| 9m – 12am, Friday- 9am – 1pm | 9pm – 12am, Sunday closed

Sharjah - Saturday to Thursday, 09am – 3pm| 9pm – 12am, Friday- 9am – 12pm | 9pm – 12am

Ras Al Khaimah - Saturday to Thursday, 09am – 2pm| 9pm – 12am, Friday- 9am – 1pm | 9pm – 12am, Sunday closed

Al Ain - Saturday to Thursday, 09am – 2pm| 9pm – 12am, Friday- 9am – 12pm | 9pm – 12am, Sunday closed

