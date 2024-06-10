Dubai, UAE – Julius Baer is pleased to announce the hiring of Sanjay Advani from UBS and Nisar Sindhi from J.P. Morgan to support business growth and regional expansion of the Global NRI market out of Dubai. Nisar Sindhi joined as a Managing Director, Senior Advisor, and Senior Relationship Manager and Sanjay Advani joined as Managing Director and Team Head of Global NRI Dubai along with a team of Relationship Managers including Dhruv Achtani and Hitesh Bhatia. The two new hires who started in May and June 2024 respectively will report to Tarun Jalali, Group Head of Global NRI Dubai for Julius Baer.

The new hires include: -

Sanjay Advani is a seasoned private banking professional with a career spanning 27 years across UAE, Singapore & India. Prior to joining Julius Baer, Sanjay was with UBS and Credit Suisse leading a team of senior bankers focusing on growing GCC and Africa markets. His career also includes stints at DBS Bank, Société Générale and Citibank to name a few.

Nisar Sindhi has over 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry, 13 years of which have been with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Dubai where he worked as a Managing Director and Location Head covering the UHNWI clients across UAE, Bahrain, and Oman. Nisar has also held senior roles across Citibank and ABN Amro Bank during the span of his career.

Kunal Sumaya, Head Global NRI, commented, “These strategic hires signal our growth ambitions for the Global NRI Business as we set to expand our positioning in this fast-paced market environment. The UAE as a location is of great importance to us as it serves as key link in the GCC-India corridor offering seamless interconnectivity between NRI and Onshore India client segments. As we strive to offer superlative service to our clients, it becomes more important than ever to source and retain the best talents out there”.

Tarun Jalali, Group Head of Global NRI Dubai said, “I am pleased to welcome our senior hires to the Julius Baer family. We already have a well-established team Global NRI in Dubai servicing the unique needs of our Non-Resident Indian community across the Middle East. I am confident that our latest hires with their proven track record and a robust network will add value to our clients and help us in further growing our business in the region”.

