Juhayna has obtained A rating of the Global Standard for Food Safety (BRCGS) which is part of LGC ASSURE, that brings four global brands together to deliver a connected series of supply chain assurance solutions across critical touchpoints, with a focus on the manufacturing, laboratory, ingredients and nutritional supplements sectors.

LGC ASSURE serves over 45,000 customers in over 160 countries from 13 dedicated locations around the world to provide intelligence analysis of the safety, quality and authenticity of goods and services, alongside evolving value drivers such as health, environmental, human welfare and ethical impact.

BRCGS experts hailed in their reports Juhayna’s commitment to international quality standards, stressing that the company is applying strict measures in all stages of manufacturing and supply chain to ensure safety of food products.

Marking this occasion, Juhayna organized an inspection tour for representatives of various media at its factory in the 6th of October City to stand on up-to-date technology used there in producing milk products.

Head of Juhayna external affairs Bassant Fouad expressed pride for obtaining the BRCGS rating certificate, noting that this certificate reflects the company’s keenness on the health of its customers.

She noted that the company is interested in upgrading its mechanisms for manufacturing food products in an innovative way in view of customers’ needs.

She stressed that the company believes that the quality of its products is the main factor behind its success and confidence-building with its customers.

-Ends-