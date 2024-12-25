Cairo – Juhayna Food Industries proudly announced that its agricultural arm, El Enmaa for Agricultural Development, has been awarded three esteemed international certifications: GLOBAL G.A.P. Version 6.0 SMART, GRASP Version 2.0, and SPRING Version 2.0. This accomplishment highlights Juhayna’s leadership in the agricultural sector and its unwavering dedication to global standards, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility.

The GLOBAL G.A.P. Version 6.0 SMART certification enhances sustainability practices and operational efficiency, ensuring that products align with consumer demand for environmentally responsible options. The GRASP Version 2.0 certification emphasizes social responsibility and labor practices, fostering a fair and sustainable working environment that boosts productivity and competitiveness in global markets. Meanwhile, the SPRING Version 2.0 certification focuses on sustainable water resource management, minimizing environmental impact and preserving natural resources for future generations.

In addition, El Enmaa has been listed on the SEDEX global auditing platform, which promotes transparency and ethical practices across supply chains. The SEDEX report confirmed the farm's adherence to ethical standards, ensuring it operates free of practices that compromise human rights or safety.

Seif Thabet, CEO of Juhayna Food Industries, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement, stating, "These certifications represent a significant milestone for Enmaa Farm as we pursue innovative practices to achieve sustainable development and strengthen our role in the national economy." He further noted, "This recognition underscores our commitment to sustainability and innovation, affirming our leadership in providing an integrated agricultural model that enhances the global competitiveness of Egyptian products."

Thabet highlighted the strategic advantages of these certifications, which are set to transform the business model of Enmaa Farm and Juhayna Food Industries. The benefits include promoting environmental sustainability by mitigating negative impacts, safeguarding groundwater resources, and enhancing efficiency through the adoption of advanced technologies and digital transformation in agricultural operations.

Located in the Farafra area of the New Valley Governorate, Enmaa Farm spans 7,686 acres and serves as Juhayna’s agricultural arm. Utilizing the latest eco-friendly farming techniques, including drip irrigation systems, the farm cultivates a variety of crops, including oranges which are exported globally.