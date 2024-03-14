The center will offer new parents and families access to a state of the art, novel curriculum that blends best practices from several progressive teaching approaches to create a holistic experience that is adaptive to the present and the future.

The announcement adds another layer to the quality of life for residents, with the UAE’s first International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program accredited center at the heart of the community

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has signed an agreement with Kids First Group – the leading early education provider in the region, to bring its innovative child development and learning method to the capital city. Set to welcome its first students in early 2025, the world class learning environment will cater to ages 6 months up to 6 years.

The agreement was signed at a special ceremony, held at the JIIC Management Office on 13 March 2024, by Mounir Haidar, Managing Director of JIIC and Kamil Najjar, Founder & CEO of Kids First Group (KFG) signing on behalf of Redwood Center of Excellence. The ceremony was also attended by Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, Corporate Director of JIIC.

As an environmentally conscious center, children’s connections with the local environment are nurtured through nature-led learning and meaningful experience in the wider community. The advanced learning environment and inspiring holistic teaching center will make a truly enriching experience available to children of Jubail Island residents and surrounding communities, further enhancing the value and overall quality of life in Jubail Island.

Redwood Center of Excellence seeks to redefine and transform traditional concepts of childhood, education and care to enable children to flourish in an ever-changing world. The center follows an emergent and EYFS based curriculum and has recently received the IB Primary Years Program accreditation in Dubai. Blending best practices from Montessori, Reggio Emilia, STEM and the Arts through project inquiry and a strong belief in active play, ‘hands-on learning’ is an integral characteristic of their forward-thinking method. Backed by scientific evidence and developed around the unique needs, interests, abilities and learning styles of each child, the center balances traditional academic subjects with social and emotional skills resulting in a holistic education.

Commenting on the announcement, Mounir Haidar, Managing Director of JIIC, said: “I am delighted to announce our partnership with one of the region's most progressive and forward-thinking educational organizations, Redwood Center of Excellence. Sharing the same holistic ethos and vision as Jubail Island, Redwood Center of Excellence is a fitting addition as the first-ever Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi. Strategically developed and master-planned to address every aspect of residents' lifestyle and well-being, the premium community of Jubail Island now offers an even wider range of choices and flexibility with the addition of this new nursery. Residents can be assured of the high-quality education available to nursery-aged children on the island.”

Kamil Najjar, Founder & CEO of KFG, added: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome this new journey for Redwood Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island. The unique model of education was born out of years of research, and a commitment to place the UAE on the world map when it comes to early years education. Our state-of-the-art facilities, highly talented practitioners and specialized learning environments all come together to define the Redwood Center of Excellence. We have seen the value it has brought to families, and are eager for Abu Dhabi residents to make their children ‘future-ready,’ as our moto states.”

Owned by JIIC and developed by LEAD Real Estate Developer, the AED15 billion Jubail Island development will house a collection of six residential village estates between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island. The low density, low-impact landmark destination is in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s iconic mangrove forest, boasting breath-taking vistas of surrounding nature for a truly holistic residential experience.

-Ends-

About Jubail Island

The Jubail Island development will be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The luxury project will offer wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of facilities, including a beach club, a business centre, a sports centre, schools, supermarkets, nurseries, a community club, specialised clinics and other commercial establishments.

For more information, please visit https://www.jubailisland.ae/

About Redwood Center of Excellence

Newly opened in April 2022, Redwood Center of Excellence is an early years education center located in Dubai’s Al Barsha 2 area, following an emergent and Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) based curriculum which is blended with best practices from several approaches including Montessori, Reggio Emilia, STEM and the arts. The center offers full-immersion bilingual options for English and Arabic or English and French.

Boasting a soothing space inspired by nature, the purpose driven design incorporates organic materials, natural light, and the color green to create a harmonious atmosphere throughout. Redwood Center of Excellence prides itself on its talented practitioners who offer a collaborative approach to learning and its specialized learning environments including the botanical garden, sensory room, Reggio Ateliers, and the Piazza.

About Kids First Group

Founded in 2011, Kids First Group (KFG) is the leading group in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha for providing premium early years education and childcare with over 31 nursery schools across the board. Our promise is to nurture, trust, and follow the child in a holistic manner. We give them both roots and wings during their early years’ experience. We guarantee state of the art learning facilities, bespoke curriculums, dedicated management, and pedagogical teams across our nurseries. Our personal approach allows us to cater to each family’s specific requirements as part of our community-led ethos. KFG is part of a wider global movement that takes large steps in the innovation of early years education. We are on a mission: investing in people and communities for both a more human and humane present and future