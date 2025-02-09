Cairo – As part of Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Egypt's ongoing efforts to support vulnerable groups and implement projects aimed at improving living conditions and promoting social solidarity across various governorates, JTI Egypt and Misr ElKheir Foundation have signed a cooperation agreement to improve access to clean and safe water for 16,500 residents in the Shebin El-Kom district of Monoufia Governorate.

The signing ceremony was attended by Fumio Iwai the Japanese Ambassador to Egypt, Mohamed Mousa Deputy Governor of Monoufia, Mariana Salib General Manager of JTI Egypt, and Amal Mubada Chief Fundraising Officer at Misr ElKheir Foundation, in addition to several prominent figures.

The project aims to improve access to clean water by replacing damaged water pipes in certain villages of Shebin El-Kom, ensuring a reliable and safe water supply for the local community. This initiative will significantly reduce the daily struggles of residents in obtaining safe drinking water. Additionally, the project will enhance public health in the area by preventing waterborne diseases such as hepatitis and other illnesses, thereby improving the overall well-being of the community.

Fumio Iwai, Japanese Ambassador, commended JTI for its efforts and support in this project, highlighting its role in strengthening collaboration with the Misr ElKheir Foundation in sustainable development. He emphasized the significance of initiatives that enhance community well-being.

Ambassador Iwai noted that this project marks a key step toward advancing sustainable development in Egypt and serves as a model for effective cooperation between the private sector and civil society.

Mohamed Moussa, Deputy Governor of Menoufia, praised JTI's leading role in serving civil society during the meeting. He highlighted the company's initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens, with a particular focus on the project to provide clean drinking water to villages and districts in Shebin El-Kom.

The Deputy Governor emphasized the importance of collaboration and partnership among various stakeholders. This partnership is embodied by the government, represented by the Menoufia Governorate and the Investment Authority, the private sector, represented by JTI, and civil society organizations, particularly Misr El-Kheir Foundation, which plays a pivotal role in supporting sustainable development.

He also commended JTI's efforts in job creation, enhancing Egyptian exports, and actively participating in community development. These efforts align with the country's economic vision and reflect the private sector's commitment to supporting Egypt’s comprehensive development journey.

Mariana Salib, GM of JTI Egypt said: "We are proud to partner with Misr ElKheir Foundation on this important project, which contributes to improving the lives of thousands of residents and reflects our commitment to social responsibility." She explained that sustainable community development is a core aspect of JTI, ensuring a long-term positive impact on the lives of Egyptians and enhancing their ability to face daily challenges.

Mrs. Amal Mobadda Commented: “In a step that reflects the importance of community partnership, Misr El Kheir Foundation and Japan Tobacco International signed a new cooperation protocol. This partnership aims to enhance sustainable development efforts in Egypt by implementing joint projects that serve the community and contribute to improving the quality of life for citizens. This initiative comes as part of the shared belief of both parties in the importance of the role of civil society and the private sector in supporting the community and activating the principles of corporate social responsibility.”

About JTI:

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) is one of the global leaders in the tobacco and electronic smoking products industry, selling its products in over 130 countries. The company globally owns the brands "Winston," the second-largest cigarette brand in the world, and "Camel" outside of the United States. Other global brands include "MEVIUS" and "LD." JTI is also a major player in the international e-cigarette market through its heated tobacco brand "Ploom" and e-cigarette brand "Logic." The company's headquarters is in Geneva, Switzerland, and it employs around 46,000 people. It was awarded the "Best Global Employer" for the tenth consecutive year in 2024. JTI is a member of the JT Group.

The company began its investments in the Egyptian market in 2013, with some of its most well-known brands in Egypt being "Winston," "Camel," "Gold Coast," and "Al-Nakhla Molasses".