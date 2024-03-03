Muscat: Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel (JSIS), a leading player in the steel industry, participated as a Title Partner in the prestigious Sohar Investment Forum (SIF) 2024 held in North Al Batinah Governorate recently. The participation underscored Jindal Shadeed's dedication to aligning with Oman's prosperity and contributing significantly to the global steel industry.

The event, hosted by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aimed to highlight key investment and economic opportunities in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. Inaugurated by His Highness Sayyid Fahr Bin Fatik Al Said, the Forum stands as a concerted effort to align with governmental directives for economic diversification. It served to fortify the entrepreneurial landscape, offering valuable investment avenues and resources for the private sector in North Al Batinah Governorate. The event garnered significant international attention, with representatives from over 20 countries, as well as the presence of government officials and industry leaders.

Harssha Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of JSIS, speaking at the event said: “Jindal Shadeed is honoured to be the Title Partner at Sohar Investment Forum, and we extend our gratitude to Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry for facilitating this collaboration. Sohar has evolved into an industrial hub with game-changing factors, holding the potential to be the 'Manchester of Oman’. We are blessed to be a part of the thriving Sohar community. Looking towards the future, we are excited about our upcoming projects poised to further elevate our presence and impact in Sohar. These investments and initiatives signify our commitment to the strategic growth and development of Oman. We extend a warm invitation to all our partners and potential allies to join us in capitalising on the boundless opportunities that Sohar presents.”

JSIS has been a steadfast contributor to Oman's economic landscape for over 14 years. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community development, the company has played a vital role in advancing the nation's progress. Over the years, JSIS has achieved remarkable growth, becoming one of the top three steel producers in the GCC region. This success is a testament to JSIS's dedication, demonstrated through substantial investments that continue to positively impact the region's economic vitality. Significant investments, exceptional Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) of 11%, and impactful In-Country Value (ICV) creation have characterised Jindal Shadeed's journey.

The company's investments span various sectors, including the development of cutting-edge facilities such as the Submerged Arc Furnace (SAF), Pellet Plant, Thin Slab Casting and Rolling (TSCR) facility, Electric Arc Furnace (EAF), and Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) initiatives. JSIS's visionary approach to sustainable growth and innovation reflects its commitment to not only strengthen its presence in Sohar but also to foster the broader economic development of the region.

SIF marks a pivotal moment to celebrate Sohar's potential and the promising future ahead. It offered a multitude of investment prospects, fostering collaboration among both local and international investors. Additionally, it showcased a diverse array of knowledge sessions and numerous exhibitors, elevating the overall experience for attendees.

About JSIS

Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel (JSIS) is a global leader in the steel sector, known for its unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. With a diverse range of products and a strong presence in the international market, JSIS continues to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the industry.