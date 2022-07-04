Dubai, U.A.E., – J.P. Morgan Private Bank today further expanded its award-winning Middle East and North Africa advisor team with two appointments aimed at growing and deepening relationships with ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families and individuals and meeting the firm’s ambitious growth plan across the Gulf region.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, Yazeed Mohammed Alsubeaei and Ghadeer Yusuf will help drive the Private Bank’s business strategy and growth advising UHNW individuals and families on effectively protecting, managing and growing their wealth. They have joined an award-winning team of advisors providing investments advice and generational wealth planning led by Tara Smyth, region head of the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey for the J.P. Morgan Private Bank. Mr. Alsubeaei and Ms. Yusuf will report to Managing Director Shawn Mofidi.

“These bankers bring a deep understanding of the challenges facing families across the Middle East, extensive background in relationship management, business acumen and perspective, and experience key points of distinction for our clients in times of volatility and uncertainty,” Smyth said. “Combined with the decade’s worth of experience across our Middle East team, Yazeed and Ghadeer will integrate the firm’s worldwide wealth management, goals-based expertise into localized advice for the most financially sophisticated clients and prospects in the region.”

Mr. Alsubeaei and Ms. Yusuf follow the recent appointments of Borja Martínez-Laredo, Shawn Mofidi, Lena Takla, Peter Corvi, Paul Dean, Alexander Johnstone, Alexandre Schneider, Nicolas Etchepareborda, Alexander Mathias and 10 other advisors since 2021.

Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Private Bank Mr. Alsubeaei held senior roles at Credit Suisse, the Saudi British Bank and Riyad Bank providing financial planning and modelling; investment management; risk-tolerance assessments; and financial advice on pensions, trusts and family governance for families and individuals across the GCC.

Prior to joining J.P Morgan Private Bank, Ms. Yusuf was a 13-year executive at Citi Private Bank where she served most recently as Senior Private Banker providing the firm’s top-segment clients in the region with financial solutions aimed at protecting and growing generational wealth and advising next generation family leaders.