Dubai: Joyalukkas, one of the world’s largest jewellery retailers with over 175 showrooms across 11 countries, has partnered with Zoho to drive a large-scale digital transformation of its global retail operations. In the first phase, the company implemented Zoho’s Customer Experience Platform across more than 100 stores in India and 27 stores in UAE, unifying sales and service functions, centralising customer data and enhancing operational agility. The platform is also deployed across Joyalukkas’ 10 international markets, including the United Kingdom, United States, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Powered by contextual intelligence, the platform enables personalised, real-time engagement and establishes a scalable foundation for customer experience innovation across global markets.

As a legacy premium brand with a growing global presence, Joyalukkas continues to evolve to meet the dynamic needs of its customers across markets. With an expansive omnichannel footprint, the brand recognised the opportunity to enhance its customer experience by bringing greater cohesion, intelligence and agility to its operations. To elevate visibility, streamline processes and enable seamless engagement across touchpoints, Joyalukkas sought more than a traditional CRM. The goal was clear - a unified, adaptable, and insight-driven platform that could support its ambitious, customer-centric vision at scale.

Led by Zoho’s Enterprise Business Solutions (EBS) team, the transformation followed a phased, consulting-led implementation model tailored to Joyalukkas' global operations.

“In a business like ours where trust, heritage, and emotional connection define the customer relationship, experience is everything. With operations spanning diverse geographies and millions of touchpoints, we needed more than just a CRM. We needed a platform that could unify data, adapt to local nuances, and scale globally. Zoho’s Customer Experience Platform gives us that foundation. It enables our teams to engage with customers not just based on transactions, but with a deep understanding of their preferences, behaviours and context. This transformation is helping us transition from reactive service to proactive, insight-led engagement across every region we operate in,” said John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas.

"Luxury retail operates at the intersection of emotion, prestige, and quality. For a cherished brand like Joyalukkas, delivering that signature experience consistently across global markets is key” said Hyther Nizam, President of Zoho MEA. “This requires technology that is intelligent and intuitive, integrates seamlessly, scales efficiently, and adapts to local needs. Our Customer Experience Platform is built to support these requirements, providing a unified view of the customer and enabling contextual engagement. With deep data unification, omnichannel orchestration, and rapid implementation, the platform enables enterprises to pivot quickly and engage customers meaningfully. Joyalukkas’ ability to adopt this transformation at such speed highlights their vision, operational strength, and commitment to customer value, he added further.

About Joyalukkas

Joyalukkas Group is a global conglomerate that continues to be rooted in trust, craft and connection. Since 1987, Joyalukkas Jewellery has brought together artistry and precise design across 11 countries and over 10 million customers. Every piece that is created carries an intention that is designed for real memories, meaningful moments, and future legacies. With a team of over 10,000 dedicated professionals, Joyalukkas remains committed to delivering thoughtful service and timeless collections, while adapting to the evolving needs of every market the company serves. For more information, visit https://www.joyalukkas.com/

About Zoho

With over 55 apps across nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable, employing more than 18,000 people worldwide. Zoho is committed to user privacy and does not rely on an ad-revenue business model. The company owns and operates its data centers, providing full oversight of customer data privacy and security. Over 130 million users globally—across hundreds of thousands of companies—trust Zoho to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, visit www.zoho.com.