Dubai, UAE – In a further demonstration of the UAE’s growing role as a global hub for cross-border collaboration, Joud Aboud, EVP of Ghassan Aboud Group, and Emirates Family Office Association hosted a high-profile forum on 28 April bringing together members of the royal family, high-level family office figures, tech pioneers and next-generation leaders from across Asia and the GCC.

The evening, titled "Where Legacy Meets Vision", was also supported by Looking Glass and celebrated heritage, innovation, and the strengthening ties between two dynamic regions and generations of business leaders. The gathering reflected the UAE’s commitment to fostering deeper Asia-Middle East ties, particularly in family business, innovation and investment - sectors that are critical to regional economic diversification and long-term prosperity.

Distinguished guests at the event included H.E. Dr Ahmed Al Banna, as well as Peter Noszek, Co-Founder of SuperAI and TOKEN2049, and Adam Ladjadj, Founder and Vice-Chairman of Emirates Family Office Association.

H.E. Dr Ahmed Al Banna, Chairman of Emirates Family Office Association, said: “I would like to extend special thanks to Ms Aboud and Ghassan Aboud Group for making this fantastic initiative a reality. This event, in partnership with Emirates Family Office Association, has allowed us to convene an incredible group of people together in an inspiring environment where they can share their abundance of knowledge, vision, and ideas.

"There is so much we can learn from each other, across regions, across generations, and across industries. It is an exciting time to be in the GCC as we explore new opportunities here and in the dynamic Asian region.”

Joud Aboud, Executive Vice President of the Ghassan Aboud Group, said: "This gathering is a bridge — not just between continents, but between minds and souls. It is a testament to our shared commitment to honor the past while fearlessly embracing the future."

Peter Noszek, Co-Founder of SuperAI and TOKEN2049, added: “From Dubai to SuperAI Singapore, we’re advancing a shared vision – one championed by Emad Mostaque, a frontier tech visionary – of an ‘intelligent internet’ where AI, robotics and decentralised technologies link Asia and the Middle East at the frontier of innovation.”

The event served as a precursor to TOKEN2049 Dubai, the global crypto and Web3 conference being held from 30 April to 1 May, and positioned the UAE at the intersection of legacy and frontier technology.

Senior figures from leading Asian families and business conglomerates were also in attendance at the exclusive, closed-door event at One&Only The Palm Dubai. The evening included curated cultural performances, strategic discussions, and new joint initiatives focused on family business legacy, regional innovation ecosystems, and youth-led enterprise.

About Ghassan Aboud Group

Ghassan Aboud Group is an international conglomerate engaged in several key business sectors including Automotive, Retail, FMCG, Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, Facilities Management, Catering and Digital Marketplaces.

The group, whose mission is “Building a better future, together”, is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates and is complemented by offices in Australia and Belgium.

Joud Aboud, who was raised in Belgium, Switzerland and the UAE, is the eldest daughter of businessman and philanthropist Ghassan Aboud. She has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Monarch University, Australia and since 2024 has held the role of EVP of the Ghassan Aboud Group.

About EFOA

The Emirates Family Office Association is an independent, not-for-profit organisation designed to support the UAE’s family office community.

EFOA strives to provide resources, education, and support to family offices, while fostering collaboration and innovation among its member organisations.