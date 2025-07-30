Amman, Jordan – Jordan’s tourism sector has shown strong performance in the first half of 2025, according to the latest statistics released by the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB). The data highlights a significant increase in overnight tourist arrivals and tourism revenues, reinforcing Jordan’s status as a preferred travel destination in the region, particularly among visitors from the GCC countries.

The Kingdom recorded a 6% increase in overnight tourist arrivals from GCC countries, reaching 633,000 visitors during the first six months of 2025, compared to 597,000 in the same period in 2024. Saudi Arabia topped the list of GCC countries in terms of tourist numbers to Jordan, with 564,000 overnight visitors, reflecting an 8% increase compared to the first half of 2024. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates recorded a 15% increase in overnight visitors, reaching 10,000 tourists, whereas Kuwait saw an 11% decline to 32,000 overnight visitors.

On a broader scale, Jordan welcomed 2.717 million overnight tourists in the first half of 2025, marking a 14% increase compared to the same period last year. Europe contributed 191,000 visitors, North America 79,000, and Asia 84,000.

Jordan’s major tourist sites also experienced a surge in footfall. The ancient city of Petra welcomed 200,000 foreign visitors, with a 17% growth. Mount Nebo recorded a 12% increase with 105,000 visitors, and Jerash attracted around 69,000 foreign tourists.

Commenting on the figures, Dr. Abdulrazzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, said: "These positive results reflect the growing trust of international and especially Gulf tourists in Jordan’s tourism offering. Despite the geopolitical challenges facing the region, our proximity, as well as our shared traditions and cultural values, continue to make Jordan a natural and preferred destination for families and individuals from the Gulf. We remain committed to developing memorable tourism experiences that meet visitor expectations and look forward to achieving even stronger results in the second half of the year."

Dr. Arabiyat added: "Jordan has always been and continues to be a welcoming country that opens its arms to guests, especially our brothers and sisters from the Gulf. The harmony between our traditions and their values creates a sense of home for Gulf visitors. Moreover, Jordan offers a safe and secure environment, making it an ideal destination for families seeking enjoyable holidays filled with enriching experiences."

The Jordan Tourism Board continues to work actively on strengthening the country’s position as a leading tourism destination by offering tailored packages and programs that cater to the diverse needs of visitors—particularly from the Gulf market, which remains a key partner in the success of Jordan’s tourism sector.

