AMMAN - The Jordanian Royal Medical Services (JRMS) and Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and exchange of technical, scientific and academic expertise for serving both sides common objectives and goals.

The MoU was signed by the JRMS Director General, Brig. Gen. Dr. Youssef Zureiqat, and TAG.Global Founder and Chairman, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh.

The Memorandum provided for strengthening cooperation between JRMS and TAG.Global in equipping a simulation center with smart gadgets produced and manufactured by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), one of TAG.Global’s firms. That is in addition to enhancing cooperation in organizing workshops, training courses, and specialized conferences related to the importance of genetic map.

The two parties also agreed on utilizing the potential offered by TAG.Global’s Knowledge Stations established at Princess Muna College of Nursing, Princess Aisha Bint Al Hussein College of Nursing, and Queen Rania Al Abdullah Hospital for Children.

They also agreed on enhancing cooperation in implementing joint programs in both the academic and the professional fields to build doctors’ and pharmacists’ capacities.

Dr. Zureiqat outlined the future vision and strategies of JRMS through the activation of Virtual Reality (VR) technology in the academic sector, in addition to boosting medical tourism in Jordan. He also expressed JRMS's pride in cooperating with TAG.Global, emphasizing the importance of fruitful partnerships in achieving both parties’ goals and delivering optimal outcomes for the country.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh highly commended the good reputation of the Royal Medical Services and the outstanding level of service and healthcare it has reached and thanks to its high-qualified medical, nursing, and administrative cadres. He also acknowledged its contribution to the local and regional healthcare industry by providing highly qualified, trained and competent personnel in all specializations thanks to the capable and wise leadership of its Director General.

He finally conveyed his pride in this strategic partnership that effectively plays an important role at the local and regional levels attributed to the vast expertise of both parties.