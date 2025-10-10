Exness, one of the world’s largest multi-asset trading brokers, is proud to announce the opening of its first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) office in Amman, Jordan. This milestone coincides with the company securing an operating license from the Jordan Securities Commission, reinforcing its commitment to regulatory excellence and long-term growth in the region.

The Amman office and Jordanian entity strengthen Exness’ presence in the MENA region, marking a significant step in the broker’s global journey. By establishing a base in Jordan, Exness not only highlights the country’s role as a strategic hub for financial services but also celebrates Amman as a cultural and economic center for the wider region.

Speaking on the opening, Mohammad Amer, CEO of Exness Jordan, said: “This launch reflects our deep commitment to the Jordanian market and to traders across the region. With a regulated presence here in Amman, we are ensuring that local traders benefit from the highest standards of security, reliability, and trust.”

The opening was commemorated with a two-day event that brought together Exness senior management, employees, partners, clients, key industry people, media, and influencers. The celebrations culminated in a gala dinner for 120 distinguished guests, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Exness’ regional journey.

Artem Seledtsov, Chief Business Development Officer at Exness Group, added: “Securing our Jordan Securities Commission license and opening our Amman office are more than just milestones. They reflect our long-term vision to be part of the region’s future and to deliver world-class trading conditions backed by transparency and innovation.”

With this expansion, Exness reinforces its position as the leading regulated broker in Jordan, distinguishing itself from unlicensed companies and setting new market standards. The move underlines the company’s mission to provide traders with unparalleled transparency, superior trading conditions, and safeguards that allow them to stay in control.

About Exness

Founded in 2008, Exness is a global multi-asset broker committed to offering better-than-market conditions to traders. Today, Exness is trusted by a global network of active traders. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and long-term partnerships, Exness delivers stability, precise execution, and instant withdrawal processing, setting the benchmark for reliability in the online trading industry.