Record growth in medical tourists from GCC and regional markets seeking advanced healthcare and wellness services

Specialized treatments and comprehensive diagnostic services drive sector growth

69 private hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities cater to diverse medical needs in addition to natural therapeutic sites likeThe Dead Sea promoting wellness

Amman, Jordan: The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) today highlighted the country's growing reputation as a premier medical and wellness tourism destination in the Middle East and North Africa region reporting significant growth in international visitations for medical care and wellness therapies.

The country’s medical tourism sector witnessed a remarkable increase with 224,740 medical tourists in 2024, building on consistent growth from 191,532 in 2022 and 202,592 in 2023. The first quarter of 2025 has already recorded 51,448 medical tourists, underlining another strong year for the sector.

Jordan’s comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, comprising 69 private sector hospitals with approximately 5,500 beds, has positioned the country as a preferred destination for patients seeking advanced medical treatments, particularly from GCC nations and neighboring countries.

"Jordan's medical tourism sector has demonstrated remarkable growth, led by theworld-class healthcare services the country offers, the natural therapeutic sites with first class resorts, and our famed hospitality," said Dr. Abdelrazzak Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board. "Our healthcare facilities maintain international standards while providing cost-effective treatments, making Jordan an attractive destination for patients seeking high quality medical care."

Robust growth led by visitations from the GCC

Jordan's strong position in regional medical tourism is highlighted byh Iraq leading international demand at 257,396 visitations, followed by Saudi Arabia (216,256) seeking both inpatient and outpatient services. More than 31,920 visitors from Kuwait arrived in Jordan for medical tourism followed by Qatar at 15,524, Bahrain (13,856), Oman (8,828), and the UAE (6,584).

GCC visitors particularly value Jordan's cultural resonance, shared language, and understanding of their healthcare preferences. Recent studies show that Saudi and Kuwaiti patients primarily seek comprehensive diagnostic tests, weight loss surgeries, advanced dental care, and cosmetic dermatology.

Omani visitors showed strong interest in vision correction and eye health treatments, while Bahraini patients prefer to pursue cosmetic and orthopedic treatments. The presence of female healthcare professionals, prayer facilities, and halal dining options further enhances the appeal for GCC patients and their families.

"The diversity of medical specialties available in Jordan, combined with the expertise of our healthcare professionals, who are trusted across the GCC, has created a strong medical tourism ecosystem," added Dr. Arabiyat. “The visitors are further energised by the natural therapeutic destinations that add to the well-being of all visitors.”

Natural therapeutic Destinations

Jordan's geographic features provide natural therapeutic sites that complement the country’s advanced medical facilities. The Dead Sea, 400 meters below sea level, offers exceptional therapeutic benefits through its mineral-rich waters containing 33% salt content and high levels of magnesium, sodium, and bromine. These properties have proven beneficial for treating various skin conditions, respiratory issues, and rheumatic diseases.

The country’s atmospheric conditions, including year-round UVB radiation filtered by an extra atmospheric layer, increased oxygen content, and minimal pollution, also contribute to an optimal environment for health treatments. These advantages have attracted wellness seekers for centuries and continue to draw medical tourists seeking both traditional and modern therapeutic treatments.

The country's wellness offerings span from Dead Sea spa treatments featuring mineral-rich mud therapy to the therapeutic waters of Ma'in Hot Springs, where mineral-rich waters reach temperatures of 63°C. Visitors can experience traditional Arabian Hammam treatments alongside modern rehabilitation therapies. Several luxury wellness resorts offer specialied programs that combine natural healing with contemporary medical approaches.

Infrastructure and Accessibility

Jordan's medical tourism infrastructure is supported by state-of-the-art facilities and advanced medical technology. The healthcare sector has made significant investments in modern equipment and specialized units, ensuring international standards of patient care and better outcomes.

The country's strategic location and excellent air connectivity make it easily accessible for international visitors, with flight times averaging 2-3 hours from major Gulf cities. Multiple daily flights operate from key GCC destinations, facilitating convenient travel for both patients and their families. For more information about medical tourism in Jordan, visit www.visitjordan.com

About Jordan Tourism Board

The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) was launched in March 1998 as an independent, public-private sector partnership committed to utilize marketing strategies to brand, position and promote the Jordan tourism product as the destination of choice in the international markets. The adopted strategies are tuned to reflect the true image of the Jordan tourism product, being a cultural, natural, religious, adventurous, leisure and MICE destination. As part of its marketing strategies, the JTB plans and executes an integrated program of international promotional activities. This program includes the active participation in trade fairs, trade workshops, trade and consumer road shows, familiarization trips, press trips, brochure & multimedia production, and media relations. To carry out its goals, the Jordan Tourism Board utilizes the services of eleven offices in Europe and N. America. For more details, visit: www.visitjordan.com