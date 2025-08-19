Specialized treatments and world-class healthcare facilities drive sector growth

Natural therapeutic destinations complement advanced medical services and world-class clinicians and professionals

Amman, Jordan: Jordan is taking the prime position as the Middle East and North Africa region's leading medical tourism destination, with record growth in visitor arrivals for specialized medical care and natural therapy during the first seven months of 2025.

This builds on the over 224,000 medical tourists who visited Jordan last year, recording a consistent growth in numbers – from 191,532 in 2022 and 202,592 in 2023. The growth is supported by two key drivers: One, the increase in specialized healthcare offerings backed by an expert pool of clinicians and healthcare professionals; and two, the natural offerings of the country that serve to soothe the body and mind.

Today, the global medical tourism market is witnessing significant growth, with valuations ranging from USD 31.23 billion to USD 41.79 billion in 2024, and projections indicating expansion to over USD 160 billion by 2032. The MENA region, particularly the GCC countries, has historically been a significant source of outbound medical tourists. According to estimates, Kuwait alone sends approximately 650 patients monthly for overseas treatment, with annual costs reaching about 1 billion USD, while Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry reported 2,400 patients treated abroad at a cost of US$ 800 million.

Against this backdrop, Jordan has emerged as a premier medical tourism destination in the MENA region, generating more than 1 billion USD in revenue annually and accounting for approximately 4% of the nation's GDP. Having welcomed over 51,448 medical tourists in the first quarter of 2025, which increased to 92,776 by the end of May, a growth of 16.5% over the same period last year, Jordan's medical tourism sector is set to achieve a new milestone this year.

Jordan's appeal as a medical tourism destination is particularly strong among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and neighboring countries. A significant portion of the annual medical tourists are from countries such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and other Gulf nations.

"Our medical tourism sector has a legacy that dates back to the 1970s, when Jordan emerged as one of the top destinations for medical care in the region. The sector is continuing to demonstrate exceptional growth as a preferred therapeutic destination both regionally and globally," said Dr. Abdelrazzak Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board.

The country's notable milestones in the healthcare sector include conducting the first open-heart surgery in 1970, followed by the first kidney transplant in 1972. The King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) has reported significant medical achievements, including 250 bone marrow transplants in 2022 alone, with success rates exceeding 85%, on par with international rates.

"The growth in medical tourism is primarily driven by the world-class healthcare services that our hospitals offer, the popularity of the natural therapeutic sites and the renowned hospitality of our country. What sets the country's medical tourism sector are the cost-effective yet high quality care assured within the country and the diverse natural attractions that add to the well-being of the patients and those who accompany them,” added Dr. Arabiyat.

According to estimates, a primary draw for international medical visitors is the substantial cost savings offered. Treatment prices in Jordan are reported to be about 25% to 40% less than those in the United States and Europe, and even 5% to 10% lower than in other prominent medical tourism hubs such as India, Singapore, and Thailand.

A robust healthcare infrastructure

Jordan's healthcare ecosystem is world-class with over 120 hospitals and medical centers, including 71 private and 47 public health institutions. Many of these facilities have prestigious international accreditations from organizations such as the Joint Commission International (JCI) and the Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC). This provides peace of mind to medical tourists that they are assured of the highest standards of patient care and safety.

Jordan Hospital, Specialty Hospital, Abdali Hospital, Al-Kindi Hospital, Ibn Al-Haytham Hospital, Arab Medical Center and King Hussein Cancer Center are leading names in the private sector, while Royal Medical Services (Medical City) and Al-Bashir Hospital are among the top choices in the public sector for medical tourists.

Another strength of the country is its medical workforce of more than 30,000 professionals, many of them Western-educated and board-certified, who deliver specialized treatments ranging from advanced cardiac procedures and cancer care to orthopedic surgeries and fertility treatments. The absence of considerable waiting lists for procedures and the widespread availability of English-speaking medical staff and surgeons contribute substantially to patient convenience and confidence.

Complementing the country's advanced medical facilities are unique natural therapeutic sites that enhance patient recovery and wellness. The Dead Sea, 400 meters below sea level, provides exceptional therapeutic benefits through its mineral-rich waters containing 33% salt content. Ma'in Hot Springs, with mineral-rich waters reaching temperatures of 60°C, is renowned for its therapeutic benefits for skin conditions, joint pain, and circulatory problems.

Contribution to the national economy

Medical tourism contributes significantly to the country's national income, providing thousands of job opportunities and supports many related sectors. It is estimated that a medical tourist spends 3 to 5 times more than a regular tourist due to extended stays.

The country's hospitality infrastructure is well positioned to support the sector with a diverse range of accommodation facilities for patients and their companions. Other conveniences include ease of transportation with pickup and drop-off services, and translation services provided in multiple languages with support from specialized offices and companies.

"The diversity of medical specialties available in Jordan, combined with our natural therapeutic destinations and skilled healthcare professionals, has created a strong and sustainable medical tourism ecosystem," added Dr. Arabiyat. "Over the years, we have been focused on promoting our strengths in medical tourism through targeted digital ad campaigns, promotional videos and FAM trips for media and medical delegations, all contributing to the popularity of the country for world-class medical care."

For more information about medical tourism in Jordan, visit www.visitjordan.com

About Jordan Tourism Board

The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) was launched in March 1998 as an independent, public-private sector partnership committed to utilize marketing strategies to brand, position and promote the Jordan tourism product as the destination of choice in the international markets. The adopted strategies are tuned to reflect the true image of the Jordan tourism product, being a cultural, natural, religious, adventurous, leisure and MICE destination. As part of its marketing strategies, the JTB plans and executes an integrated program of international promotional activities. This program includes the active participation in trade fairs, trade workshops, trade and consumer road shows, familiarization trips, press trips, brochure & multimedia production, and media relations. To carry out its goals, the Jordan Tourism Board utilizes the services of eleven offices in Europe and N. America. For more details, visit: www.visitjordan.com