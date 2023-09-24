Amman, Jordan – Jordan Source, a program operating under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, recently launched its latest resource for information and insights into Jordan’s ICT sector, with the unveiling of a groundbreaking new digital publication. Through JoSourceIT, industry stakeholders and potential investors will receive an in-depth look at the latest developments happening across Jordan’s tech scene—with a particular focus on Jordan Source’s partners in the IT outsourcing (ITO), business process outsourcing (BPO), and gaming industries.

In each issue of JoSourceIT, viewers will find a comprehensive array of multimedia content designed to help them stay abreast of the latest ICT sector news, trends, and updates. In addition to providing viewers with news about Jordan Source’s most recent activities and achievements, JoSourceIT offers a platform for Jordan Source’s partners—from private-sector businesses to international diplomatic missions—to share their latest updates.

Each issue of JoSourceIT also puts a spotlight on Jordanian tech talents—both at home and abroad—and showcases companies and business leaders who have found success among Jordan’s IT outsourcing and business process outsourcing landscape. The publication also features in-depth reporting on key trends related to IT outsourcing, business process outsourcing, the gaming sector, and the tech world in general.

With JoSourceIT, everyone from C-level executives to young ICT graduates are able to gain knowledge, information, and insights that will help them make the most of the Kingdom’s myriad opportunities for outsourcing, investment, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the launch of JoSourceIT, the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, His Excellency Ahmad Hanandeh, said, “Since its inception, the Jordan Source program has sought to put a global spotlight on Jordan’s incredible potential as an IT and business process outsourcing destination. At the same time, the program has also worked to create unity, cohesion, and cooperation across the ICT sector, and to create a tight-knit community of ITO, BPO, and gaming-industry players. With the launch of JoSourceIT, we are making major strides on all these fronts—helping further catapult Jordan onto the global ICT stage while simultaneously providing a comprehensive resource for local industry stakeholders. We look forward to sharing JoSourceIT with our international network of partners, and to continuing to put the Kingdom on the map as a premier destination for growth opportunities.”

The inaugural issue of JoSourceIT is aptly titled “The Global Tech Takeover Issue,” and highlights how Jordanian tech talent and opportunities have become an international talking point across the global ICT sector.

About Jordan Source

Jordan Source is a program that seeks to elevate Jordan’s wellspring of young ICT talent onto a global stage. Developed under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project of the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source seeks to connect businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish—all while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundance of young professionals, its exceptional investment environment, and its world-class infrastructure and resources.