Tech Alamal, professional IT and software development firm specialized in construction technology solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement on 19 January, 2025, with Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE). This agreement underscores the shared goals of driving innovation and enhancing Jordan's role in the IT industry.

Headquartered in Germany, Tech Alamal delivers cutting-edge tech solutions to the construction sector in Germany, using artificial intelligence to streamline construction processes and improve project outcomes. It is renowned for bridging advanced technological innovation with the operational needs of one of the world’s most dynamic construction markets, merging German expertise with Jordanian talent.

Under this MoU, Jordan Source welcomes Tech Alamal as it expands its operations in the Kingdom, empowering local talent by creating valuable opportunities for Jordanian professionals. By leveraging the capabilities of the Jordanian workforce, the collaboration will help position Jordan as a competitive player in the global ICT sector, facilitating cross-border innovation and expanding opportunities for local businesses.

His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “To welcome an innovative company such as Tech Alamal is truly exciting. It contributes to Jordan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its IT and outsourcing sectors, highlighting the Kingdom’s capabilities and resources. Together, we are not only enhancing the local ICT ecosystem but also opening doors for Jordanian talent to thrive on an international level.”

Tech Alamal’s expertise and quest for excellence aligns with the broader mission of Jordan Source to attract international investments and create job opportunities for Jordanian professionals. Through this collaboration, the MoDEE program aims to drive economic growth, foster innovation, and position the Kingdom as a thriving hub for IT and outsourcing.

ABOUT JORDAN SOURCE

Jordan Source is a program that aims to promote Jordan as an ideal destination for investments and outsourcing in the ICT sector, providing a wealth of support services to international businesses and investors, while elevating Jordan’s wellspring of young ICT talent onto a global stage. Developed under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project of the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source seeks to connect businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish all while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundance of young professionals, its exceptional investment environment, and its world-class infrastructure and resources. For more information, visit www.jordansource.com.