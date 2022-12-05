Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) announces today that it has been awarded the 2021 Straight-Through-Processing (STP) Award from Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), validating its significant ability to process payments promptly, securely and with minimal risk or delays.

The award was presented to Mr. Ibrahim Bisha, Head of Treasury and International Relations at JKB, during the 2022 SIBOS conference in Amsterdam last month.

Every year, BNY Mellon recognizes banks with USD accounts covering international payment transactions for their specific capabilities in the remittance field, notably in straight through processing. The STP award was given to Jordan Kuwait Bank for achieving the highest STP rate for payments among all the correspondent banks in BNY Mellon’s network in Jordan for 2021, demonstrating their confidence in JKB’s ability to execute USD-issued remittances with a high degree of speed and accuracy, and with lower costs and risks.

On receiving the award, Haethum Buttikhi, JKB’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This award adds to JKB’s ongoing track record of efficiency and confirms the appreciation that international partner banks have for JKB and the quality of services we provide to our customers in payments”. He added, “JKB is confident in its ability to provide the best and fastest remittances and payment services thanks to the global correspondent banks’ network and the expertise our employees have in this field”.

